Marshall University announces Brad D. Smith Business Incubator





HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University celebrated its new Brad D. Smith Business Incubator today at a ceremony in Huntington. The business incubator space, which is being renovated, is on the first floor of the university’s Visual Arts Center at 927 Third Ave., across from Pullman Plaza.

The incubator is a partnership between the Marshall University Brad D. Smith Schools of Business and the university’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), and is expected to begin accepting tenants in August 2019.

Entrepreneurs will be able to apply for a space in the business incubator to help them cultivate new ideas aimed at growing the local and regional economy. The facility will offer mentorship and support to startups, and will give entrepreneurs access to Marshall’s innovation ecosystems, including subject matter experts and student interns. The incubator also will provide tenants with office space, storage and access to conference rooms.

The facility is named for Marshall alumnus and benefactor Brad D. Smith, executive board chairman of Intuit and chairman of Nordstrom, who believes West Virginia and Marshall are breaking new ground with the creation of the incubator.

