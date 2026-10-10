Marshall University Partners with BETA Technologies to Advance Electric Aviation Training

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito visited Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School on Friday to celebrate a new partnership between Marshall’s Division of Aviation and BETA Technologies, a national aerospace company specializing in electric aircraft systems.

The collaboration will focus on workforce development and training in electric aviation, including cargo transport, intelligence gathering, medical transport and other emerging fields. University officials say the partnership will help prepare students for a wide range of aviation careers as the industry shifts toward advanced air mobility.

Capito, a longtime supporter of Marshall’s aviation program, said the partnership positions West Virginia as a leader in next‑generation aviation technology. Marshall President Brad D. Smith called the announcement a milestone for the university, while Chief Aviation Officer Bill Noe said integrating electric propulsion and modern flight controls into training programs will strengthen the region’s aviation workforce.

The announcement comes as Capito recently secured a $2.5 million Congressionally Directed Spending award to expand training tools and equipment at Marshall’s aviation program.