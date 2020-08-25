Mary Trump’s secret recordings of aunt knocking POTUS slammed as ‘rotten,’ ‘disgusting’

Mary Trump is under fire for what has been described as her “disgusting” actions involving her secretly-recorded conversations with her aunt.

Over the weekend, The Washington Post obtained audio clips of Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of President Trump.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” the retired federal judge said about her brother. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

Among other remarks disparaging the president, Barry claimed that Trump paid someone to take his SATs, an allegation Mary Trump shared in her tell-all book released this summer.

While many of the president’s fiercest critics feasted on The Washington Post’s reporting, Mary Trump’s tactics of making secret recordings of her aunt while getting dirt on her uncle drew heavy criticism.

“An example of how the ‘resistance’ to Trump ends up resembling Trumpism — all within the Trump family,” National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar reacted. “Mary Trump secretly records her aunt criticizing the president in private conversation and leaks the audio to the press. Gross all around.”

The perspective was shared by others.

“A great point,” Washinton Examiner chief congressional correspondent Susan Ferrechio agreed. “Would be gross no matter the president.”

Making secret recordings of family members struck others.

“Some of the stuff Maryanne Trump said was clearly accurate, but I find the niece recording and leaking that audio to sell books very cringeworthy,” writer A.G. Hamilton tweeted.

Others just rejected the practice outright.

“Mary Trump secretly recorded her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry,” The Sabia Report editor-at-large Carmine Sabia said. “That in itself is disgusting.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley weighed in on the legality of Mary Trump’s recordings.

“Some have asked if recording of Judge Barry was illegal,” Turley wrote. “This is not a crime, just crass. You do not go to jail for being crass in a one-party consent state. It is a truly rotten thing to do to a family member, but this family is not exactly the Waltons.”

UC Berkeley Law Professor Orin Kerr also called the recordings a “very mean thing to do to a family member.”

President Trump, however, was dismissive of The Washington Post’s report.

“Every day it’s something else, who cares?” Trump told the Post in a statement. “I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!”