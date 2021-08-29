Masks again Required in all Raleigh County Buildings as of Monday August 30th

Beckley, WV-(WWNR) With news cases of COVID-19 spiking in West Virginia, The Raleigh County Commission is again requiring face masks in all Raleigh county Buildings. The Order will be effective Monday August 30, 2021.

According to a release from the Commission, “Face masks will be required in all Raleigh County buildings as a measure to prevent the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus, especially the fast moving, highly-transmittable Delta variant. This requirement is for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

This directive is by the authority of Dave Tolliver, President of the Raleigh County Commission and Chief Judge Daryl Poling.”

Active cases of the Virus in WV have soared in recent weeks to numbers that have not been seen since February.

COVID-19 Case information can be found on the state dashboard – coronovirus.wv.gov