Mass. governor announces stay-at-home advisory, mask order, restaurant curfew

By WWNR
Massachusetts will go under a stay-at-home advisory and curfew for most businesses, in an effort to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. 

Coronavirus cases in the state were up 278% and hospitalizations have increased by nearly 150% since Labor Day, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced during a Monday news conference. As of Monday, the state reported 155,660 COVID-19 cases, he said.

“The data points to a clear need to do something about these trends now,” Baker said, before announcing a series of executive orders outlining the changes. “The simple truth is this — too many of us have become complacent in our daily lives.”

The advisory instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Trips outside the home for travel to and from work, errands such as grocery shopping and exercise are allowed. 

The curfew requires restaurants and other businesses — including theaters, performance venues, golf facilities, youth and amateur sports activities, and indoor and outdoor events — to close at 9:30 p.m. Restaurants may operate delivery services beyond the curfew. 

Private indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25, Baker said. The stay-at-home advisory will be issued by the state Department of Public Health.

The changes go into effect Friday.

The governor also updated an order that mandates face coverings in all public spaces, even where people can maintain 6 feet between each other. Residents who can’t wear a mask because of a medical or disabling condition are exempt. 

The mandates are an effort to avert capacity problems for the state’s health care system, Baker said. He also stressed that shutting down schools and other sectors was not an option. 

“What we should not do is shut down our economy or close our schools to deal with this,” he said. “Schools are not spreaders.”

The announcement came after the ninth consecutive day of 1,000 or more reported coronavirus cases in the state, the Boston Herald reported.

More than 10,000 Massachusetts residents have died from the virus.



