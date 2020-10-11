61.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:22pm

Massachusetts farm’s display supporting Biden, Harris goes up in flames

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Massachusetts farm’s pro-Biden/Harris display went up in flames only a day after it was assembled, according to reports.

Local farmers assembled the display on Thursday using bales of hay to create a massive sign across the street from Holiday Brook Farms, with a letter painted on each bale to spell out “USA – Vote Biden Harris 2020,” Boston 25 News reported.

The sign only stood for a day before someone set the display on fire. A police investigation led to the arrest of Lonnie Durfee, charging him with burning personal property in the incident.

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by Megan Whilden shows a stack of hay bales that were painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket in Dalton, Mass. A stack of hay bales on a western Massachusetts farm that were painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket went up in flames, and one man has been arrested in connection with the blaze, authorities said. (Megan Whilden via AP)

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by Megan Whilden shows a stack of hay bales that were painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket in Dalton, Mass. A stack of hay bales on a western Massachusetts farm that were painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket went up in flames, and one man has been arrested in connection with the blaze, authorities said. (Megan Whilden via AP)

Dicken Crane, one of the residents who helped assemble the sign, said locals residents constructed a sign that would be theft-proof since supporters in the area complained about their own Biden-Harris signs disappearing.

“We expected there might be some vandalism, but we never expected somebody would douse it with gasoline and set it on fire,” said Crane. “It was very worrisome somebody would set those bales on fire, you had to wonder whether he would be willing to set a barn on fire.”

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by Megan Whilden shows a stack of hay bales that were painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket on fire in Dalton, Mass. The unusual political display at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton featured 19 hay bales that were wrapped and painted with the words: USA and VOTE along with the names of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (Megan Whilden via AP)

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by Megan Whilden shows a stack of hay bales that were painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket on fire in Dalton, Mass. The unusual political display at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton featured 19 hay bales that were wrapped and painted with the words: USA and VOTE along with the names of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (Megan Whilden via AP)

Crane thanked the police for moving so swiftly to identify the alleged perpetrator.

BIDEN DEPUTY CAMPAIGN CHAIR DEFLECTS COUR PACKING QUESTION, SAYS IT’S REPUBLICAN DISTRACTION

“You don’t ever expect it to happen in your backyard and you certainly don’t expect it to happen in Dalton,” Kate Pike, a farmer at Holiday Brook, told WNYT News.

“I actually was driving home and saw that it had been vandalized, so I pulled over to see what kind of vandalism had been done to it,” Pike said.

“It looked like someone had poured something that looked kind of like coffee all over it, so I actually stopped and took a picture. It looked like kind of graffiti on it and [police] were able to use the timestamp of that photograph.”

Officials later told Pike that the substance she saw was believed to be motor oil. Investigators believe that Durfee failed to set the oil on fire, and returned after Pike departed to try again with gasoline.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Dalton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshall’s office, according to News 10 ABC.



Source link

Recent Articles

BlackBerry: Hunting & Pecking (NYSE:BB)

Money WWNR -
0
BlackBerry (BB) is set to release new products to complement the capabilities of its Spark platform via its Cyber Suite package. This article...
Read more

Tucker: Comey never should have been FBI director

News WWNR -
0
Tucker: The takeaway from James Comey's ABC News interview is that he never should have been FBI director because he's too partisan. Trump's mistake...
Read more

Massachusetts farm’s display supporting Biden, Harris goes up in flames

News WWNR -
0
A Massachusetts farm's pro-Biden/Harris display went up in flames only a day after it was assembled, according to reports. Local farmers assembled the display on Thursday...
Read more

Erin Hawley: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation fight – how did we get here?

News WWNR -
0
The very first question of the debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden concerned the nomination of Judge Amy Coney...
Read more

Trump: Packing Supreme Court would ‘permanently destroy the Court’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said Democratic nominee Joe Biden has "zero chance" of resisting members of his party who want him to pack the courts...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

BlackBerry: Hunting & Pecking (NYSE:BB)

WWNR -
0
BlackBerry (BB) is set to release new products to complement the capabilities of its Spark platform via its Cyber Suite package. This article...
Read more
video
News

Tucker: Comey never should have been FBI director

WWNR -
0
Tucker: The takeaway from James Comey's ABC News interview is that he never should have been FBI director because he's too partisan. Trump's mistake...
Read more
News

Erin Hawley: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation fight – how did we get here?

WWNR -
0
The very first question of the debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden concerned the nomination of Judge Amy Coney...
Read more
News

Trump: Packing Supreme Court would ‘permanently destroy the Court’

WWNR -
0
President Trump said Democratic nominee Joe Biden has "zero chance" of resisting members of his party who want him to pack the courts...
Read more
News

Live updates: Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

WWNR -
0
President Trump's doctor said Saturday the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the&#2013266080;coronavirus. Source link
Read more
News

North Korea unveils new weapons at military parade

WWNR -
0
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned that his country would “fully mobilize” its nuclear force if threatened as...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap