48.4 F
Beckley
Friday, October 16, 2020 6:15am

Massachusetts police seeking women who allegedly assaulted Trump supporter

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Police on Thursday said they are looking for help in tracking down two women who allegedly attacked a President Trump supporter in Massachusetts last week.

Authorities said they received several 911 calls related to an assault and battery in Fall River, Mass., located about 50 miles south of Boston earlier this month.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was physically assaulted by two (2) females for displaying “TRUMP” flags on her vehicle,” according to the City of Fall River Police Department on Facebook.

CHARLIE BAKER JOINS SMALL LIST OF REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS NOT VOTING FOR TRUMP

The women allegedly pulled up to the victim’s vehicle in a grey Nissan Altima and exchanged words about the flags, Fall River Police Lt. Jay Huard said, according to Boston’s WHDH.

The suspects then assaulted the female victim while her daughter was in the backseat, authorities added.

“She tried to de-escalate the situation by telling the two females to get away from her car,” Huard said. “She put her window down to communicate in a better fashion and at that point, she was punched through the open window.”

AYANNA PRESSLEY CHALLENGER IN MASSACHUSETTS SAYS SHE WAS ATTACKED AT LOCAL TRUMP RALLY, SUFFERED BROKEN TIBIA

Police said anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at 508-324-2796. Those who wish to share an anonymous tip can call 508-672-8477.

“I would just say maintain your composure. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” Huard added, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.



Source link

Recent Articles

Massachusetts police seeking women who allegedly assaulted Trump supporter

News WWNR -
0
Police on Thursday said they are looking for help in tracking down two women who allegedly attacked a President Trump supporter in Massachusetts last week.Authorities said they...
Read more

MLB playoffs 2020 — Clayton Kershaw comes up short; Los Angeles Dodgers on brink again

News WWNR -
0
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The settings change, the circumstances evolve, and yet it always seems to come down to Clayton Kershaw getting stretched a...
Read more

Live updates: Hunter Biden emails and the presidential race

News WWNR -
0
Newly obtained emails provide more details about Hunter Biden’s purported overseas business dealings dating back to 2015, including alleged efforts to secure a lucrative relationship with...
Read more

Live Updates: Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearing

News WWNR -
0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced her third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Thursday.The final day of testimony began with two hours of partisan conflict before anyone...
Read more

Levin rips ‘Biden mob family,’ says purported emails to Hunter from Burisma brass ‘sound like a valentine’

News WWNR -
0
"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin ripped the Biden family as a "mob" and Joe Biden as a "liar" in a fiery segment on "Hannity" Thursday...
Read more

Related Stories

News

MLB playoffs 2020 — Clayton Kershaw comes up short; Los Angeles Dodgers on brink again

WWNR -
0
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The settings change, the circumstances evolve, and yet it always seems to come down to Clayton Kershaw getting stretched a...
Read more
News

Live updates: Hunter Biden emails and the presidential race

WWNR -
0
Newly obtained emails provide more details about Hunter Biden’s purported overseas business dealings dating back to 2015, including alleged efforts to secure a lucrative relationship with...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearing

WWNR -
0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced her third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Thursday.The final day of testimony began with two hours of partisan conflict before anyone...
Read more
News

Levin rips ‘Biden mob family,’ says purported emails to Hunter from Burisma brass ‘sound like a valentine’

WWNR -
0
"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin ripped the Biden family as a "mob" and Joe Biden as a "liar" in a fiery segment on "Hannity" Thursday...
Read more
News

Biden’s court-packing 180, says he will now tell voters his stance before election

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says that voters “do have a right to know where I stand” on expanding the number of justices...
Read more
News

Virginia boarding school, conservative student at odds over Insta posts: attorney

WWNR -
0
A 17-year-old high school student at a prestigious northern Virginia boarding school is fighting possible expulsion that her attorney says is unfairly due...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap