Mossey, WV- 9 separate fire crews responded to a massive fire at the T & C Motel in the Fayette County town of Mossy.

According to dispatcher reports say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Fayetteville, Pax, Boomer and Nuttall, Bradley in Raleigh County and Pratt and Hanley in Kanawha County responded to the fire.