39.1 F
Beckley
Friday, October 30, 2020 11:17pm

Massive Florida mail pile-up believed to include ballots

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A Post Office in Florida’s largest county is inundated with a mail backlog, which could reportedly contain ballots.

The Minority Leader of the Florida House of Representatives, Kionne Mcghee, posted undated footage to his Twitter account on Friday that allegedly showed USPS Inspection Service officials arriving at a Florida Post Office location in Miami-Dade County to look into a massive mail pile-up, which is said to include mail-in ballots.

One local resident told McGhee he or she hadn’t received mail in five days, while a source told McGhee that sorting was expected to go on past Tuesday.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., who represents the area said in a statement on Friday said she has contacted relevant authorities.

“I am aware of the concerning situation involving backed-up mail, including election mail, at the Post Office in Princeton,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “Earlier today, I inspected this facility and took immediate action to contact the US Postal Service and the USPS Office of the Inspector General. I have requested an immediate briefing from the Postmaster General. I am working to ensure that mail delays do not impact participation in this election.”

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Elections Departments also told our local Fox affiliate USPS has assured them that “all ballots will be delivered timely.” 

The Miami Herald reported that the issue is being looked into, alongside potential remedies to ensure the office is caught up on delivery before Election Day.

DEMOCRATS TURNING OUT AT LOWER RATES THAN REPUBLICANS IN MIAMI

According to information from the state, the last day for a Supervisor of Elections is be able to mail out a ballot is 8 days before the election.

The ballot must be returned by 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 in order to be counted.

A voter who has requested a ballot may change his or her mind and vote in person.

President Trump defeated Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by a margin of 1.2% in the 2016 election, though there is speculation that this year’s race could be tighter.

Early indications show that Democrats are turning out in lower rates than expected in Miami-Dade – the largest county in the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Source link

Recent Articles

Massive Florida mail pile-up believed to include ballots

News WWNR -
0
A Post Office in Florida’s largest county is inundated with a mail backlog, which could reportedly contain ballots.The Minority Leader of the Florida...
Read more

Texas unlikely to turn blue in 2020 election, Rep. Thornberry says

News WWNR -
0
Texas is unlikely to turn blue despite a close race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the key state, retiring...
Read more

Senate Power Rankings: Fifty-one-derful? | Fox News

News WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Senate Power Rankings: Fifty-one-derful? - Coronavirus surge spooks...
Read more

Source — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis tests positive for COVID-19

News WWNR -
0
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings placed Todd Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday after the veteran linebacker tested positive for the...
Read more

Federal judge grants temporary reprieve from extradition to Japan to former Green Beret, son

News WWNR -
0
Former Green Beret and private security contractor, Michael Taylor along with his 27-year-old son Peter have won a temporary reprieve from a federal...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Texas unlikely to turn blue in 2020 election, Rep. Thornberry says

WWNR -
0
Texas is unlikely to turn blue despite a close race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the key state, retiring...
Read more
News

Senate Power Rankings: Fifty-one-derful? | Fox News

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: Senate Power Rankings: Fifty-one-derful? - Coronavirus surge spooks...
Read more
News

Source — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis tests positive for COVID-19

WWNR -
0
EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings placed Todd Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday after the veteran linebacker tested positive for the...
Read more
News

Federal judge grants temporary reprieve from extradition to Japan to former Green Beret, son

WWNR -
0
Former Green Beret and private security contractor, Michael Taylor along with his 27-year-old son Peter have won a temporary reprieve from a federal...
Read more
News

‘Cosplay cats’ dazzle for Halloween in elaborate costumes: ‘A heck of a lot of fun’

WWNR -
0
Watch out, kids — these cats could claw their way to the top of a costume competition.A Washington man has revealed his tricks...
Read more
News

Colorado to vote on movement to decide presidential elections by popular vote, state may exit compact

WWNR -
0
Colorado voters on Tuesday will weigh in on a ballot measure that could overturn the 2019 decision of their Democrat-controlled legislature and governor...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap