MASTER OF EDUCATION PROGRAM AT CONCORD UNIVERSITY HONORED BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

ATHENS, WV. – Concord University’s Master of Education (M.Ed.) program has been named in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings.

Concord is tied for the rank of 108 among 321 programs from across the United States ranked in the Best Online Master’s in Education Programs. Of the four West Virginia institutions appearing in this category, Concord has the highest ranking.

“It is my belief that Concord University’s Master of Education program continues to receive national recognition because of the outstanding graduate students who enroll in our programs,” stated Dr. Andrea Campbell, Director of Teacher Education at Concord University.

“Most of our graduate students are also current public-school educators. Even during one of most stressful times in public education, these individuals have chosen to pursue higher levels of education for the students they serve and themselves. Our outstanding faculty and staff at Concord University find it a true privilege to be part of their journey,” she said.

Institutions were ranked by U.S. News & World Report based on engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, and student excellence.

Additional information about U.S. News & World Report’s rankings may be found at

https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/education/rankings

To learn more about Concord University’s Master of Education program, please visit:

https://www.concord.edu/academics/graduate-programs/master-of-education.aspx