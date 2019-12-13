During Thursday’s impeachment markup hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment to change the language mentioning former Vice President Joe Biden and replace it with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, and Joe Bid
Source link
Recent Articles
Matt Gaetz: Why Would Burisma Hire Hunter Biden After History Of Crack Cocaine Use?
During Thursday's impeachment markup hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment to change the language mentioning former Vice...
Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern hospitalized after brain hemorrhage
Former NBA commissioner David Stern was admitted to a New York City hospital Thursday afternoon after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the league announced."NBA...
U.S. asylum seekers sent to Guatemala preferring to return to home countries
U.S. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf speaks next to Honduran Minister of Security Julian Pacheco and Guatemala's Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart during a...
Booker says he won’t make stage at next week’s Democratic primary debate
Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker acknowledged Thursday he won’t qualify for next week’s Democratic nomination debate. <a href='http://feeds.foxnews.com/~r/foxnews/politics Source link
Poll shows impeachment hearings had little sway on Wisconsin voters
DETROIT (Reuters) - Public testimony in Congress has done little to sway Wisconsin voters’ views on the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump,...
Related Stories
News
Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern hospitalized after brain hemorrhage
Former NBA commissioner David Stern was admitted to a New York City hospital Thursday afternoon after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the league announced."NBA...
News
U.S. asylum seekers sent to Guatemala preferring to return to home countries
U.S. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf speaks next to Honduran Minister of Security Julian Pacheco and Guatemala's Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart during a...
News
Booker says he won’t make stage at next week’s Democratic primary debate
Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker acknowledged Thursday he won’t qualify for next week’s Democratic nomination debate. <a href='http://feeds.foxnews.com/~r/foxnews/politics Source link
News
Poll shows impeachment hearings had little sway on Wisconsin voters
DETROIT (Reuters) - Public testimony in Congress has done little to sway Wisconsin voters’ views on the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump,...
News
Lawyer Alan Dershowitz says met Trump amid impeachment battle
Lawyer Alan Dershowitz said on Thursday he had met President Donald Trump at the White House amid reports that Trump is considering adding...
News
Warren takes aim at U.S. Democratic rivals with attack on big money
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will focus on the corrupting influence of big money in politics and the need for "big, structural change"...