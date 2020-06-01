Matthew McConaughey says his coronavirus PSAs aren’t political move: ‘It’s about us’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Matthew McConaughey doesn’t believe that helping people during the coronavirus pandemic should have political undertones.

The Oscar-winning actor has been posting a series of PSAs on his social media account promoting social distancing and wearing a facemask in public.

McConaughey told CBS Sunday Morning in a recent interview that he hopes to just help people despite whom they have voted for in the past or plan to vote for in the future.

“It’s about us. It’s not about politics,” the 50-year-old Texas native said. “The narrative started to feel like, ‘Well, if you wanna go to work, you’re on the far right. And if you wanna stay home, you’re on the far left.’ And that’s just not true.

“Virus doesn’t give a damn who you voted for, or I voted for, you know?” he mused. “And we shouldn’t care about that right now.

“I had quite a few people come, you know, chest puffed up, and go: ‘I didn’t think of it that way, you know? I didn’t think of it being a strong choice; I thought of it as a defeatist move to stay in. And now I understand that this is a different kind of enemy that I’m here to battle,’” McConaughey added.

“If I could be another voice to put that out and somebody else could go, ‘Oh, I didn’t listen to so-and-so, but I like that McConaughey told me,’ that’s a win! And that’s better for them, that’s better for me, that’s better for all of us.”

In May, McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, donated a significant number of masks to Texas-area hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic over Memorial Day weekend.

The famous couple partnered with Lincoln, which Matthew was already a spokesperson for, to deliver 110,000 masks to rural hospitals in Texas. The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram to share an image of himself and Camila getting into a Lincoln truck that’s filled to the brim with boxes on both the inside as well as the truck bed.

“Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” the actor wrote in the caption.

The duo appears as though they’re set to deliver the masks in person. This would be in keeping with how they’ve donated masks in the past. Previously they used their resources to donate 80,000 masks to frontline workers in the Austin area and New Orleans.

