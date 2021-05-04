May Is Bike Month In Beckley.

By Warren Ellison.

The city of Beckley has worked for years to improve the health of its residents by increasing outdoor activity.

On Monday, Active Southern West Virginia hosted an event at the 3rd Avenue McManus Trail Access. Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold read a proclamation declaring May as Bike Month.

In 2019, the city passed a Complete Streets policy to improve the bike and walkability of the city. In 2021, The League Of American Bicyclists gave Beckley the first Bronze Level Bike Friendly Award in southern West Virginia. Active SWV has hosted monthly biking and walking events in the city. Volunteer Director Erin Reed says its the perfect way to increase physical and mental health.

Active SWV will host a number of events during the month of May, including the popular Full Moon Bike and Walk on the McManus Trail on Wednesday, May 26th at 7pm. If you don’t have a bike, you can rent one from the Beckley Welcome Center, located at the corner of Prince Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive. For a list of upcoming events, visit https://activeswv.org/calendar or www.facebook.com/ActiveSWV.