MBA PROGRAM AT CONCORD UNIVERSITY ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

ATHENS, W.Va. – With the first cohort in Concord University’s new Master of Business Administration (MBA) program set to complete degree requirements in July, applications are being accepted for the next group of students to pursue the degree.

“The faculty are delighted that we have our new MBA program and proud of the hard work and commitment from our first cohort of students,” stated Dr. Susan Robinett, Chair of the Department of Business. “We are excited to provide this educational opportunity to students and employers in our region and state, as well as nationally.”

Concord’s Master of Business Administration is a general MBA with 30 hours of course work that focuses on preparing masters’ candidates in the knowledge and skills needed to lead organizations effectively. The general business curriculum includes graduate level courses in the functional areas of accounting, economics, finance, marketing, organizational theory, quantitative analysis, and strategic management. Critical perspectives are also emphasized within the program.

Concord launched the MBA with the Fall 2021 semester. The 100 percent online program can be completed in one year including summer sessions for full-time attendance. The courses are offered in accelerated 8-week sessions, allowing MBA students to attend full-time, focusing on only two courses per 8-week session.

Application to the program may be made by visiting www.concord.edu/mba.

For more information, please contact 1-304-384-5244 or busdiv@concord.edu or visit the MBA website at www.concord.edu/mba.