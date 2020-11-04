McCarthy expects four more years for Trump after ‘a very strong’ election night

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., praised the work President Trump has done for the country and the Republican party, and predicted that after the final vote counts are complete the president will be reelected.

At a brief news conference Wednesday afternoon, the GOP leader had nothing but positive things to say about his party’s showing on Election Day.

“President Trump had a very strong night last night. His vision for this country has expanded our party,” McCarthy said. “The Republican coalition is bigger, more diverse, and more energetic than ever before.”

McCarthy credited Trump for the GOP’s expansion and said Republicans will “continue to fight for his reelection until all the votes legally cast are counted.”

Maintaining an optimistic tone, McCarthy said Trump “feels good” about the current election data. The House minority leader also claimed Arizona is still up for grabs despite the Fox News Decision Desk calling the state for Democrat Joe Biden.

McCarthy also presented his takeaways from the other races conducted on Tuesday, including the lack of a blue wave, which he said speaks volumes about the direction the American people want — or don’t want — for the country.

“America does not want to be a socialist nation,” he said.

He also further discussed the increase in diversity among the GOP. He predicted between 14 and 19 new Republican women, which he said will “set a record for the most women ever in the Republican party.” He also said he expects up to nine minority additions to the Republican conference.

“We’ve expanded this party that reflects America,” McCarthy said.