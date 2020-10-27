53.9 F
McConnell: Democrats’ call to pack Supreme Court is ‘the same old threats and intimidation’

By WWNR
Democrats who have floated the idea of expanding the size of the Supreme Court are simply reiterating “long-standing threats,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told “Fox News @ Night” Monday.

“They’ve been threatening to pack the court [since] before the [Amy Coney] Barrett nomination came along [and] before Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg passed away,” McConnell told host Shannon Bream. “These are long-standing threats.

“They may have ratcheted up a little bit lately, but this isn’t anything new,” McConnell added. “They’ve been promising to blow up the Senate by changing the filibuster rule, admitting two new states — [Washington] D.C. and Puerto Rico — to give them four new Democratic senators … They were talking about that earlier in the year. Nothing new, same old threats and intimidation by the hard left.”

Turning to the confirmation of Barrett to the Supreme Court by the Senate, McConnell described her as a “stunningly outstanding nominee,” added that America could “not find a better nominee anywhere in the country.”

WOMEN’S GROUPS BLASTS BARRETT CONFIRMATION AS ‘MALCIOUS THEFT’ OF SUPREME COURT VACANCY

“Not only that, she’s got a compelling personal story; seven children, two adopted, one of them with special needs, a great role model for working women across America,” the majority leader added. “This is a happy night for the country, and in particular for this Senate Republican majority.”

PRO-TRUMP GROUP CRASHES BIDEN DRIVE-IN RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA

McConnell also slammed Joe Biden for remarks he made at an drive-in event in Bucks County, Pa. over the weekend when large number of Trump supporters showed up outside the venue.

“We don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphone are doing, the trump, guys,” Biden said. “It’s about decency … I work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps with the microphone out there.”

“It’s eerily reminiscent of Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters four years ago ‘deplorables,'” McConnell said. “That’s kind of the elite view of East Coast liberals who look down on the rest of the country …

“By the way, I’m the only one of the four congressional leaders not from New York or California,” he added. “We resent this condescending attitude toward anybody who doesn’t live on the coasts. And Joe Biden just made a very similar comment about Trump supporters.”



