32.5 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 7, 2020 3:56pm

McConnell: Republicans can launch Trump impeachment trial without decision on witnesses

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the unveiling of the congressional portrait of Former House Speaker John Boehner at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republicans in the U.S. Senate have enough votes to proceed on rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that would delay a decision on whether to allow witness testimony, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell, speaking to reporters at a news conference, said the chamber first needed to receive the articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives, and he hoped House Democrats’ withholding of articles would end this week.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Jan Wolfe; writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

McConnell: Republicans can launch Trump impeachment trial without decision on witnesses

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the unveiling of the congressional portrait of Former House Speaker John Boehner at...
Read more

Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested on Monday that the U.S. military would not violate the laws of armed...
Read more

Extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ could be worth $500G at auction

News WWNR -
0
An extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ is expected to sell for up to $500,000 when it is auctioned later this month.The 1911 Chinese...
Read more

Report — Red Sox used replay room to steal signs in 2018 season

News WWNR -
0
The Boston Red Sox used their video replay room to steal signs from opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship...
Read more

Tim Allen doesn’t mind being the butt of the only Golden Globes joke Ricky Gervais regrets

News WWNR -
0
On Sunday, comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for a fifth time, offering some of his most brutal jokes to date.Despite ripping...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested on Monday that the U.S. military would not violate the laws of armed...
Read more
News

Extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ could be worth $500G at auction

WWNR -
0
An extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ is expected to sell for up to $500,000 when it is auctioned later this month.The 1911 Chinese...
Read more
News

Report — Red Sox used replay room to steal signs in 2018 season

WWNR -
0
The Boston Red Sox used their video replay room to steal signs from opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship...
Read more
News

Tim Allen doesn’t mind being the butt of the only Golden Globes joke Ricky Gervais regrets

WWNR -
0
On Sunday, comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for a fifth time, offering some of his most brutal jokes to date.Despite ripping...
Read more
News

Daniel Davis: US should withdraw from Middle East while there’s still time to avoid another costly war

WWNR -
0
The U.S. should have left Iraq and Syria after the fall of the Islamic State's caliphate. However, especially after the strike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani,...
Read more
News

Florida man arrested after allegedly lying to bypass presidential security at Palm Beach Airport

WWNR -
0
A 37-year-old Naples, Fla. man was arrested Sunday after allegedly lying about being an active Marine Corps member to gain access to Palm...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap