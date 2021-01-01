36.8 F
Beckley
Friday, January 1, 2021 12:07am

McConnell says Electoral College certification will be his ‘most consequential’ vote ever: Report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that voting to certify the presidential election results will be “the most consequential I have ever cast,” in a Thursday morning conference call, first reported by Axios.

“I’m finishing 36 years in the Senate and I’ve cast a lot of big votes,” McConnell said during the call, according to Axios. “And in my view, just my view, this is will be the most consequential I have ever cast.”

McConnell has been on the hot seat with President Trump since he  congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his win, earlier this month.

“Our country has, officially, a president-elect and a vice-president-elect,” McConnell said from the Senate floor in mid December. “I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

Trump became frustrated with the Republican leader for not refusing to accept the election’s results, in line with Trump supporters like Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., and recently Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who said they will contest the election results.

McConnell could not be reached by Fox News for comment.

The president has consistently lashed out at McConnell and Republicans who accepted the results, calling them “weak and tired” in a tweet earlier this week.

“Republican leadership only wants the path of least resistance,” Trump wrote.

And in another post on Tuesday he wrote:”Our leaders (not me, of course!) are pathetic.”

Hawley surprised GOP lawmakers earlier this week when he sided with Trump, and announced his intention to contest the election as fraud. Former Attorney General William Barr acknowledged that the Justice Department could find no evidence of widespread election or voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

DEMOCRAT SENATOR SAYS HAWLEY’S CHALLENGE OF ELECTION RESULTS ‘BORDERS ON SEDITION OR TREASON’

McConnell pressed Hawley on a Thursday morning conference call about his decision to reject certifying the Biden victory, but Hawley was not on the line, according to Politico. The majority leader asked him a series of questions that went unanswered.

McConnell previously urged Senate Republicans to accept Trump’s defeat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trump lost the popular election by more than 7 million votes, which McConnell reportedly believes confirms that Americans have unequivocally chosen their next president.



Source link

Recent Articles

McConnell says Electoral College certification will be his ‘most consequential’ vote ever: Report

News WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that voting to certify the presidential election results will be "the most consequential I have ever cast,"...
Read more

Nikki Haley’s stops for Georgia senators cap slew of appearances to help GOP candidates

News WWNR -
0
Nikki Haley’s appearances for Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue caps a slew of 2020 campaign stops for Republican candidates by the former U.N. ambassador,...
Read more

Emotional Yu Darvish caught off guard by Chicago Cubs trade, excited about San Diego Padres

News WWNR -
0
As he was introduced by his new team Thursday, Yu Darvish said he was shocked by his trade to the San Diego Padres...
Read more

Democrat senator says Hawley’s challenge of election results ‘borders on sedition or treason’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., ripped a Republican colleague Thursday over his stated plan to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.Sen. Josh...
Read more

Emails show Chicago mayor knew of ‘bad’ botched raid in November 2019

News WWNR -
0
Recently released emails show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot first learned in November 2019 of a "pretty bad wrongful raid" at the home of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Nikki Haley’s stops for Georgia senators cap slew of appearances to help GOP candidates

WWNR -
0
Nikki Haley’s appearances for Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue caps a slew of 2020 campaign stops for Republican candidates by the former U.N. ambassador,...
Read more
News

Emotional Yu Darvish caught off guard by Chicago Cubs trade, excited about San Diego Padres

WWNR -
0
As he was introduced by his new team Thursday, Yu Darvish said he was shocked by his trade to the San Diego Padres...
Read more
News

Democrat senator says Hawley’s challenge of election results ‘borders on sedition or treason’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., ripped a Republican colleague Thursday over his stated plan to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.Sen. Josh...
Read more
News

Emails show Chicago mayor knew of ‘bad’ botched raid in November 2019

WWNR -
0
Recently released emails show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot first learned in November 2019 of a "pretty bad wrongful raid" at the home of...
Read more
News

One of Trump’s ‘biggest services to America’ was exposing liberal media: Jeffrey Lord

WWNR -
0
One of President Trump's top accomplishments came not on the domestic-policy or foreign-policy front, but in simply exposing left-wing media figures for their...
Read more
News

Computer repairman: Twitter calling me hacker in Hunter Biden laptop case was ‘death sentence’

WWNR -
0
The computer repairman at the center of the Hunter Biden laptop story said Thursday that Twitter destroyed his business by labeling him a "hacker"...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap