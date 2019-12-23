39.4 F
Monday, December 23, 2019

McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“We haven’t ruled out witnesses,” McConnell said in an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “We’ve said, ‘Let’s handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.’ Fair is fair.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

