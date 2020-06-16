60.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 1:58pm

McConnell sounds off on Senate Dems for politicizing coronavirus relief

By WWNR
News

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lit into Democrats, specifically alleging they were trying to extract concessions from airlines over their “carbon footprint,” with the economy hanging in the balance.

source

