McCuskey Joins 31-State Coalition Seeking Frozen Taliban Funds for 9/11 Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Attorney General JB McCuskey has joined a bipartisan coalition of 31 attorneys general urging the U.S. Supreme Court to allow victims and families of victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to collect financial judgments from billions in frozen Taliban assets held in the United States.

The coalition filed a friend‑of‑the‑court brief arguing that federal law clearly permits terrorism victims to access blocked assets of terrorist organizations. The attorneys general say the Second Circuit misinterpreted the statute when it ruled that $3.5 billion in Taliban‑controlled funds cannot be used to satisfy roughly $17 billion in court judgments won by victims and families after decades of litigation.

The disputed funds were frozen by the U.S. Treasury Department eight days before the Taliban installed its government in Afghanistan. The coalition argues that timing is irrelevant under the statute, which they say allows terrorism victims to collect from any U.S.-based assets of the terrorist party responsible.

“Nothing can ever take away the pain these victims and families have experienced for the past 25 years,” McCuskey said. “The retribution we are asking for is a small step in helping repair the generational wounds that the terrorists inflicted on our country that day. We must not allow the Taliban to hide behind a misreading of the congressional statute.”

The brief was led by Iowa and joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.