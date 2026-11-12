McCuskey Joins Bipartisan Push to Crack Down on Illegal Robocalls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey has joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general urging the Federal Communications Commission to strengthen safeguards against illegal robocalls by improving its Robocall Mitigation Database.

The database is designed to track voice service providers and the measures they take to prevent illegal robocalls from traveling through the nation’s communications network. Providers must register with the database before they can route calls, but attorneys general say bad actors can still gain access and remain in the system too easily.

In comments filed with the FCC, the coalition called for tougher requirements and greater accountability for providers that fail to comply with robocall mitigation standards.

Among the recommendations are stronger verification procedures for companies seeking entry into the database, additional disclosure requirements, stricter penalties for providers that violate FCC rules, and increased transparency through public access to historical database records.

The coalition also urged the FCC to require providers to respond quickly to traceback requests, verify customer information, and notify customers when enforcement actions are taken against service providers.

McCuskey is a member of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, which launched Operation Robocall Roundup in 2025 to identify and take action against companies linked to illegal robocall traffic.

According to the coalition, enforcement efforts have already resulted in FCC action against multiple companies accused of failing to meet robocall mitigation requirements, including orders requiring corrective action and, in some cases, removal from the Robocall Mitigation Database.

Attorneys general say strengthening the database would make it more difficult for scammers to access the nation’s phone network and help reduce unwanted and illegal robocalls reaching consumers.