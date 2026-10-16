McCuskey Leads 12-State Coalition Supporting New Mexico Pipeline Project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey is leading a 12-state coalition urging federal regulators to approve a proposed natural gas pipeline in New Mexico.

The coalition supports Transwestern Pipeline Company’s Green Chile Project, a nearly 18-mile lateral pipeline. According to McCuskey’s office, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff concluded the project would not have significant environmental effects.

Opponents want regulators to expand their review to include data center facilities and onsite power generation that would use the gas. The coalition argues those facilities fall outside FERC’s regulatory authority and should be reviewed separately.

McCuskey said broader review requirements could delay infrastructure projects, increase costs and create uncertainty for natural gas producers, workers and communities, including those in West Virginia.

The coalition cites recent court decisions supporting environmental reviews focused on the proposed project rather than separate developments.

Joining West Virginia are Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio and South Carolina.

The comments were filed in FERC docket numbers CP26-80-000 and CP82-534-000.