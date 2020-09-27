Meadows defends Trump comments on mail-in voting: ‘He is stating the facts’

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended President Trump‘s criticism of mail-in voting on Sunday, asserting that there is truth behind the president’s concerns.

During an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan quoted Trump as saying that “the whole ballot scam is going to cause a lot of problems for this country,” and questioned whether remarks like this undermine confidence in the voting system.

“I don’t know that he’s publicly undermining confidence as much as he’s stating the facts,” Meadows said.

Meadows elaborated, pointing to practices being employed by different states that are different from how they have operated in the past.

“We’ve got states that actually are doing things that you would qualify as a scam, when you start to look at allowing mail-in ballots to come in seven, nine days after November 3, changing the laws through judges that actually are not legislators,” Meadows said. “I think that’s a real problem and so you can call it what you will but what you can call it is unusual and unique and we need to make sure that what we do is protect the ballot process to make sure we’re not creating a situation that is ripe with fraud.”

As for the president making public comments about it, Meadows said he should because it leads to a discussion of an important issue.

“The very fact that we’re talking about it this morning is a good thing,” Meadows said.