69.3 F
Beckley
Sunday, September 27, 2020 4:21pm

Meadows defends Trump comments on mail-in voting: ‘He is stating the facts’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended President Trump‘s criticism of mail-in voting on Sunday, asserting that there is truth behind the president’s concerns.

During an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan quoted Trump as saying that “the whole ballot scam is going to cause a lot of problems for this country,” and questioned whether remarks like this undermine confidence in the voting system.

SEN. THOM TILLIS SAYS NORTH CAROLINA’S MAIL-IN VOTING CHANGES POSE ‘GRAVE CONCERNS’

“I don’t know that he’s publicly undermining confidence as much as he’s stating the facts,” Meadows said.

Meadows elaborated, pointing to practices being employed by different states that are different from how they have operated in the past.

PENNSYLVANIA SUPREME COURT EXTENDS STATE MAIL BALLOT DEADLINE TO 3 DAYS AFTER ELECTION

“We’ve got states that actually are doing things that you would qualify as a scam, when you start to look at allowing mail-in ballots to come in seven, nine days after November 3, changing the laws through judges that actually are not legislators,” Meadows said. “I think that’s a real problem and so you can call it what you will but what you can call it is unusual and unique and we need to make sure that what we do is protect the ballot process to make sure we’re not creating a situation that is ripe with fraud.”

As for the president making public comments about it, Meadows said he should because it leads to a discussion of an important issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The very fact that we’re talking about it this morning is a good thing,” Meadows said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Was Hamilton’s Russian Grand Prix penalty fair?

News WWNR -
0
Valtteri Bottas took his second win of the season in Russia, but after the race the focus remained on Lewis Hamilton. His chances...
Read more

Meadows defends Trump comments on mail-in voting: ‘He is stating the facts’

News WWNR -
0
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended President Trump's criticism of mail-in voting on Sunday, asserting that there is truth behind the...
Read more

Gov. DeSantis expects ‘full Super Bowl’ in Tampa in 2021 despite coronavirus unknowns

News WWNR -
0
Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa Fla., at Raymond James Stadium next year and Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping to have...
Read more

Consumers And COVID: Spending Patterns Adjust To The New Normal

Money WWNR -
0
By Ray Janssen, Senior Analyst, Invesco Fixed Income A temporary boost in durables spending has masked a severe drop in services spending. ...
Read more

Jordan Sekulow on the debate over reopening schools

News WWNR -
0
Jordan Sekulow, a member of President Trump's outside legal team and Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice, weighs in on...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Was Hamilton’s Russian Grand Prix penalty fair?

WWNR -
0
Valtteri Bottas took his second win of the season in Russia, but after the race the focus remained on Lewis Hamilton. His chances...
Read more
News

Gov. DeSantis expects ‘full Super Bowl’ in Tampa in 2021 despite coronavirus unknowns

WWNR -
0
Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa Fla., at Raymond James Stadium next year and Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping to have...
Read more
Money

Consumers And COVID: Spending Patterns Adjust To The New Normal

WWNR -
0
By Ray Janssen, Senior Analyst, Invesco Fixed Income A temporary boost in durables spending has masked a severe drop in services spending. ...
Read more
video
News

Jordan Sekulow on the debate over reopening schools

WWNR -
0
Jordan Sekulow, a member of President Trump's outside legal team and Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice, weighs in on...
Read more
News

Sen. Blackburn: Dems’ ‘petty’ attempts to ‘demonize’ Amy Coney Barrett show what they think about conservative women

WWNR -
0
Democrats are willing to "demonize" Amy Coney Barrett in an effort to derail President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee out of spite, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.,...
Read more
News

Willie Nelson debuts music video for single ‘Vote ‘Em Out’ encouraging people to unseat ‘bunch of clowns’

WWNR -
0
As the November election draws closer, Willie Nelson debuted an animated music video for his single “Vote ‘Em Out” to encourage his fans...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap