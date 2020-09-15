62 F
Beckley
Monday, September 14, 2020 10:01pm

Media critic slams Daily Beast over misleading report on COVID deaths of teachers amid schools reopening

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Daily Beast is being criticized over a misleading report about the deaths that have occurred among educators amid the reopening of schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fourth Watch media analyst Steve Krakauer highlighted an article published last week that read the “heartbreaking” headline, “At Least 4 Teachers Have Died of COVID-19 Since Start of School Year.”

“At least four teachers have died of coronavirus-related causes since the beginning of the school year—an ominous sign of what’s to come as students return to classrooms across the country,” the report grimly began before citing the deaths of teachers from Pennsylvania, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Krakauer accused the news outlet of wanting to “provide maximum impact with the reader” but also indicated in his newsletter on Sunday that The Daily Beast’s report doesn’t share the full story.

The Associated Press also reported on these “teacher deaths” but unlike The Daily Beast, it made clear, as Krakauer explained, “that the teachers in the story died through COVID-19 factors that were completely separate from returning to in-person school,” citing one who contracted the virus from attending church, another was from football practice.

“The teachers in the story neither contracted coronavirus at school, nor were even known to have spread it to anyone since the school year began,” Krakauer wrote. “The teachers in the Daily Beast pick-up could have held any profession – it could have been about four plumbers who contracted COVID and sadly died. Their deaths had nothing to do with their occupation, and the Beast misrepresentation hurts all readers who are struggling with the issue of in-person school.”

Krakauer concluded, “The Daily Beast – how did this get published?”



