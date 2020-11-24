28.1 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 4:37am

Media obsesses over Antony Blinken’s guitar skills after Biden announces him as Secretary of State nominee

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President-elect Biden announced on Monday that Antony Blinken would become his nominee for Secretary of State, but his apparent musical talents are getting plenty of fanfare among journalists. 

While media outlets typically intensely scrutinized any of President Trump‘s cabinet picks ahead of their confirmation, Blinken’s rockin’ past appears to play the right tune in the press. 

“Joe Biden plans to tap his smooth-talking, Paris-bred, guitar-playing former Senate aide as America’s next top diplomat,” Politico managing editor Blake Hounshell tweeted. 

“Hard to think of a more different personality from Pompeo than the ever-calm, courteous, europhile, guitar-strumming Blinken,” AFP News Agency correspondent Shaun Tandon reacted to the news. 

RASHIDA TLAIB ACCUSED OF ANTI-SEMITISM FOR REACTION TO BIDEN’S JEWISH SEC OF STATE NOMINEE

“On Tony Blinken as SoS: ‘Chief among his new priorities will be to re-establish the United States as a trusted ally that is ready to rejoin global agreements and institutions.’ Also, guitars,” New York Times correspondent Edward Wong wrote. 

The Financial Times tweeted, “When Joe Biden enters office in January, his closest foreign policy adviser will be a guitar-playing Beatles fanatic who first started promoting American values as a high-school student in Paris during the cold war.” 

The Guardian also reported, “He went to school in Paris, where he learned to play the guitar (he played Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall at graduation) and football, and harboured dreams of becoming a film-maker. Before entering the White House under Barack Obama, he used to play in a weekly soccer game with US officials, foreign diplomats and journalists, and he has two singles – love songs titled Lip Service and Patience – uploaded on Spotify.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Blinken was previously the former deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration and a foreign policy adviser for Biden.

Fox News’ Peter Hasson contributed to this report. 



Media obsesses over Antony Blinken's guitar skills after Biden announces him as Secretary of State nominee

