64.7 F
Beckley
Friday, May 29, 2020 8:43am

Meet the Mayoral Candidates (WOAY & WWNR)

By Lola Rizer
Latest Breaking NewsLocalMoneyNewsPoliticsRadio Shows

Recent Articles

Meet the Mayoral Candidates (WOAY & WWNR)

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
https://youtu.be/v4bstHeZI4s
Read more

Black voters don’t trust mail ballots. That’s a problem for Democrats

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl,...
Read more

Eagles’ Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz express support, sorrow after George Floyd’s death

News WWNR -
0
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, his teammate Zach Ertz and Ertz's wife, soccer star Julie Johnston Ertz, on Thursday joined the chorus of...
Read more

5/29 Morning Briefing

Dennis Prager Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/29/2020 1,935 Total Probable and confirmed cases  (+36)   74 reported fatalities  91,036 reported laboratory...
Read more

Tucker Carlson rips social media giants after Trump executive order: ‘They’re not neutral platforms’

News WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson blasted social media giants Thursday, saying they failed in their duty to be neutral platforms by arbitrarily censoring speech they deem inappropriate.“Twitter routinely purges users simply for having...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Black voters don’t trust mail ballots. That’s a problem for Democrats

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl,...
Read more
News

Eagles’ Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz express support, sorrow after George Floyd’s death

WWNR -
0
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, his teammate Zach Ertz and Ertz's wife, soccer star Julie Johnston Ertz, on Thursday joined the chorus of...
Read more
Dennis Prager

5/29 Morning Briefing

Lola Rizer -
0
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/29/2020 1,935 Total Probable and confirmed cases  (+36)   74 reported fatalities  91,036 reported laboratory...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson rips social media giants after Trump executive order: ‘They’re not neutral platforms’

WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson blasted social media giants Thursday, saying they failed in their duty to be neutral platforms by arbitrarily censoring speech they deem inappropriate.“Twitter routinely purges users simply for having...
Read more
News

WHO guidance: Healthy people should wear masks only when ‘taking care of’ coronavirus patients

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here. The World Health Organization is recommending healthy people,...
Read more
News

NYC bans the word 'alien' in laws, documents, opts for 'noncitizen'

WWNR -
0
New York City became the first major city in the U.S. on Thursday after the NYC Council removed theterms â€œalien,â€ â€œillegal immigrantâ€ and â€œillegal migrantâ€...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap