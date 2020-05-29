Meet the Mayoral Candidates (WOAY & WWNR)
Recent Articles
Meet the Mayoral Candidates (WOAY & WWNR)
https://youtu.be/v4bstHeZI4s
Black voters don’t trust mail ballots. That’s a problem for Democrats
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl,...
Eagles’ Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz express support, sorrow after George Floyd’s death
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, his teammate Zach Ertz and Ertz's wife, soccer star Julie Johnston Ertz, on Thursday joined the chorus of...
5/29 Morning Briefing
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/29/2020 1,935 Total Probable and confirmed cases (+36) 74 reported fatalities 91,036 reported laboratory...
Tucker Carlson rips social media giants after Trump executive order: ‘They’re not neutral platforms’
Tucker Carlson blasted social media giants Thursday, saying they failed in their duty to be neutral platforms by arbitrarily censoring speech they deem inappropriate.“Twitter routinely purges users simply for having...
Related Stories
News
Black voters don’t trust mail ballots. That’s a problem for Democrats
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sharon Fason used to accompany her mother to their south Chicago polling place every Election Day as a little girl,...
News
Eagles’ Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz express support, sorrow after George Floyd’s death
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, his teammate Zach Ertz and Ertz's wife, soccer star Julie Johnston Ertz, on Thursday joined the chorus of...
Dennis Prager
5/29 Morning Briefing
Lola Rizer -
Please send your community announcements to radiocitywv@gmail.com Cases of COVID 19 in West Virginia Updated: 5/29/2020 1,935 Total Probable and confirmed cases (+36) 74 reported fatalities 91,036 reported laboratory...
News
Tucker Carlson rips social media giants after Trump executive order: ‘They’re not neutral platforms’
Tucker Carlson blasted social media giants Thursday, saying they failed in their duty to be neutral platforms by arbitrarily censoring speech they deem inappropriate.“Twitter routinely purges users simply for having...
News
WHO guidance: Healthy people should wear masks only when ‘taking care of’ coronavirus patients
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. The World Health Organization is recommending healthy people,...
News
NYC bans the word 'alien' in laws, documents, opts for 'noncitizen'
New York City became the first major city in the U.S. on Thursday after the NYC Council removed theterms â€œalien,â€ â€œillegal immigrantâ€ and â€œillegal migrantâ€...