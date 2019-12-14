38.4 F
Beckley
Friday, December 13, 2019 8:35pm

Megan Rapinoe endorses Elizabeth Warren: She’s ‘bold’ and ‘real’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe offered her 2020 endorsement to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Friday, for “being bold and being real.”

“I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real,” Rapinoe tweeted. “I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country.”

The two-time Women’s World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist shared a video that showed her having a phone conversation with the progressive candidate.

“I just want to call and say thank you,” Warren told the star athlete. “We need you in this battle.”

“Oh my gosh, of course,” Rapinoe reacted. “I just don’t think we could get to a better place by walking this moderate line so, I appreciate you being out front and being big and bold with that.”

HOLDING BACK NO MORE, WARREN SLAMS TOP RIVALS BIDEN AND BUTTIGIEG

Warren went on to congratulate Rapinoe for being named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsperson of the Year,” calling the achievement “fabulous and well-deserved.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You get out there and you both lead your team on the field, but you also help lead America off the field and that’s really important,” Warren told Rapinoe.

Rapinoe has been an outspoken critic of President Trump, famously saying she would boycott any visit to the White House if invited by the president.



Source link

Recent Articles

Megan Rapinoe endorses Elizabeth Warren: She’s ‘bold’ and ‘real’

News WWNR -
0
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe offered her 2020 endorsement to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Friday, for "being bold and being real.""I truly believe...
Read more

House panel approves charges, Trump at brink of impeachment

News WWNR -
0
A Democratic-controlled House of Representatives committee on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment when it approved two charges...
Read more

Democratic debate once again in peril as candidates threaten to boycott over union dispute

News WWNR -
0
Next week's Democratic debate is now in jeopardy after all seven candidates slated to participate said they will refuse to take the stage over a labor strike...
Read more

Factbox: Trump impeachment trial – What happens next?

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will take up impeachment charges against President Donald Trump next week after the House Judiciary Committee...
Read more

Stefanie Powers says Meghan Markle’s job is ‘to be Harry’s wife, not change the royal dynamic’

News WWNR -
0
Stefanie Powers has very strong opinions about Meghan Markle.The former “Hart to Hart” star, who became friends with Britain’s Prince Charles through their...
Read more

Related Stories

News

House panel approves charges, Trump at brink of impeachment

WWNR -
0
A Democratic-controlled House of Representatives committee on Friday took Republican President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment when it approved two charges...
Read more
News

Democratic debate once again in peril as candidates threaten to boycott over union dispute

WWNR -
0
Next week's Democratic debate is now in jeopardy after all seven candidates slated to participate said they will refuse to take the stage over a labor strike...
Read more
News

Factbox: Trump impeachment trial – What happens next?

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will take up impeachment charges against President Donald Trump next week after the House Judiciary Committee...
Read more
News

Stefanie Powers says Meghan Markle’s job is ‘to be Harry’s wife, not change the royal dynamic’

WWNR -
0
Stefanie Powers has very strong opinions about Meghan Markle.The former “Hart to Hart” star, who became friends with Britain’s Prince Charles through their...
Read more
News

Is the obsession with possession coming to an end?

WWNR -
0
In "The Mixer," Michael Cox tells the story of Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis (1991-95) muttering "English football is s---" as he stormed...
Read more
News

Comedian Michael Loftus: Democrats ‘can’t remember that they don’t like Hillary Clinton’

WWNR -
0
In an appearance on “Fox & Friends" Friday, comedian Michael Loftus riffed on the idea of another Hillary Clinton presidential run, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap