Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has Grade 2 ankle sprain

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss 3-5 weeks, the team said Tuesday.

An MRI on Tuesday revealed the severity of the sprain after initial X-rays on Monday night showed no fracture.

Morant took to social media after the news was announced.

Morant was hurt in Memphis’ 116-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, when he attempted to block forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot‘s shot and landed awkwardly on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Morant hopped to the sideline in pain before collapsing next to the Grizzlies’ bench and eventually needed to be taken by wheelchair to the locker room.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter, with the team calling it a left ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is recovering from surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee in August, and Justise Winslow, who is coming back from a left hip injury.

Morant led Memphis in scoring last season, averaging 17.8 points a game. He also opened this season scoring a career-high 44 points.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.





