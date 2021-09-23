Mercer County Health Officials Approve Indoor Mask Mandate.

Bluefield, WV – (WWNR) – Mercer County has become the second county in West Virginia to issue a mask mandate.

The Mercer County Board of Health unanimously approved a motion Wednesday requiring masks be worn in all public buildings, including schools, restaurants and businesses, effective immediately. Masks are also required to be worn outside in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Mercer County was red on Wednesday’s daily alert COVID-19 map. During the month of September, the county has had nearly 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

The mandate will be revisited on October 27th, after a public forum is held. A date for the forum has not been set. The Mercer County Commission must also approve the Board of Health’s action within 30 days.

Greenbrier County approved a mask mandate last Friday.