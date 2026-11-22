BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A Mercer County mother who struggled to find autism services for her son is taking on a statewide leadership role to help other West Virginia families facing similar challenges.

Jamie Allen has joined the Board of Directors of the Mountaineer Autism Project, a nonprofit organization working to improve access to autism services throughout the state. Allen will serve as board secretary and help lead efforts to support parents and caregivers.

Allen’s advocacy began with her own family’s experience. Her son was diagnosed with Level 3 autism and requires substantial daily support. Difficulties obtaining Applied Behavior Analysis, or ABA, therapy and other behavioral health services motivated her to become involved in disability advocacy.

“As a mother, I know what it’s like to fight for services your child needs and wonder whether you’ll ever find them close to home,” Allen said. “Families shouldn’t have to leave West Virginia to give their children the opportunity to thrive.”

In addition to her new position, Allen serves as a co-coordinator for Partners in Policymaking through the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council and as a parent representative on the West Virginia Early Intervention Interagency Coordinating Council.

Allen is also leading a new holiday initiative called “Gratitude & Giving: The Gift of Recognition, The Gift of Possibility.” The program will feature a free holiday Advent calendar and opportunities to recognize parents and caregivers of children with autism.

The appointment comes as the Mountaineer Autism Project prepares to expand its statewide efforts in 2027, focusing on shortages of qualified therapy professionals and limited access to services, particularly in rural communities.

According to the organization, some families face lengthy waiting lists, long drives to appointments and difficult decisions about employment and relocation to obtain services for their children.

“Too many West Virginia families are waiting months or even years for services that can make an enormous difference in their children’s lives,” said Mountaineer Autism Project President Dr. Susannah Poe.

The organization plans to expand its WE Develop ABA initiative, which focuses on education, training and career opportunities for professionals providing autism therapy.

It also intends to advocate for a comprehensive review of West Virginia’s Medicaid reimbursement rates for ABA therapy. Organization leaders say low reimbursement rates make it difficult for providers to recruit employees, retain qualified professionals and expand services.

As the 2027 legislative session approaches, the Mountaineer Autism Project plans to increase communication between families and state policymakers to address barriers to treatment.

Allen is one of four new board members joining the organization. Others include former U.S. Attorney R. Booth Goodwin of Charleston, Jennifer Rohrig of Wheeling and Peoples Bank commercial banker Dexter Hughes of Marietta, Ohio.

The organization has also named Kat Molitor of St. Albans as its AmeriCorps VISTA community engagement coordinator.

Founded in 2010, the Mountaineer Autism Project brings together families, service providers and behavioral health professionals to advocate for improved autism services across West Virginia.

Additional information is available through the Mountaineer Autism Project.