Merkel’s CDU to hold leadership congress in April or May – German broadcaster

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after the second day of the European Union leaders summit, held to discuss the EU’s long-term budget for 2021-2027, in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats will hold an extraordinary party congress either in April or May to elect a new leader, broadcaster n-tv reported on Monday, citing party sources.

The CDU congress will take place either on April 25 or May 9 when delegates will be asked to vote for a new leader who will most likely leading in the next federal election due in October 2021, n-tv said.

Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Thomas Seythal

