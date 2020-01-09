27.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 9, 2020 2:04am

Mexican asylum-seeker cuts own throat yards from US border after being denied entry: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



An unidentified Mexican asylum-seeker took his own life Wednesday just yards from the U.S. border after he was denied entry, a report said.

The man was in his 30s, Reuters reported, citing two Mexican security officials. The incident occurred on a bridge spanning the  Rio Grande about 5 p.m. local time. After being denied entry, the man was seen taking out a knife and slitting his own throat. He died a few yards away from the border with Pharr, Texas, on the Mexican side.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS RESCUED AT BORDER WALL IN CALIFORNIA 

Officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. The Reuters report said it was unclear why the man killed himself.

The U.S. moved aggressively over the past year to reduce the number of asylum seekers arriving at its southwest border through a series of measures aimed at making it a less attractive option.

In recent days, guidance was reportedly sent to U.S. asylum officials that said Mexicans would now be included in the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program that sent non-Mexican asylum seekers back to Mexico to await their asylum cases.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS MORNING NEWSLETTER

The Tamaulipas attorney general’s office said it was investigating the man’s death, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

News WWNR -
0
KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran, which killed...
Read more

Mexican asylum-seeker cuts own throat yards from US border after being denied entry: report

News WWNR -
0
An unidentified Mexican asylum-seeker took his own life Wednesday just yards from the U.S. border after he was denied entry, a report said.The man...
Read more

Report — Sharks’ Logan Couture expected out up to 6 weeks with broken ankle

News WWNR -
0
If the San Jose Sharks are going to turn their season around, it won't involve captain Logan Couture for several weeks.Couture is expected...
Read more

Resigning California congressman’s seat to be left vacant for year

News WWNR -
0
SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has decided against calling a special election to fill the seat U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter...
Read more

Iran believed to be telling militias not to attack US targets, Pence says

News WWNR -
0
Vice President Pence said Wednesday that Iran has asked its allied militias not to attack U.S. targets."We're receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

WWNR -
0
KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran, which killed...
Read more
News

Report — Sharks’ Logan Couture expected out up to 6 weeks with broken ankle

WWNR -
0
If the San Jose Sharks are going to turn their season around, it won't involve captain Logan Couture for several weeks.Couture is expected...
Read more
News

Resigning California congressman’s seat to be left vacant for year

WWNR -
0
SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has decided against calling a special election to fill the seat U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter...
Read more
News

Iran believed to be telling militias not to attack US targets, Pence says

WWNR -
0
Vice President Pence said Wednesday that Iran has asked its allied militias not to attack U.S. targets."We're receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran...
Read more
News

John F. Kennedy Jr.’s assistant recalls her friendship with Carolyn Bessette: ‘She was so warm and funny’

WWNR -
0
RoseMarie Terenzio still has fond memories of Carolyn Bessette, who would have turned 54 on Tuesday.The Calvin Klein publicist who was married to...
Read more
News

Ex-Obama officials challenge Trump’s ‘disgraceful’ claim about funding for Iranian rockets: ‘Another lie’

WWNR -
0
<br>President Trump vows to impose additional sanctions on Iran and says the regimes hostilities escalated after signing thePresident Trump was wrong to claim...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap