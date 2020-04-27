42.8 F
Beckley
Monday, April 27, 2020 1:25am

Mexico all but empties official migrant shelters under coronavirus

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has almost entirely cleared out government migrant shelters over the past five weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, returning most of the occupants to their countries of origin, official data showed on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A paramedic, wearing protective suit and mask, transports a man suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

In a statement, the National Migration Institute (INM) said that since March 21, in order to comply with health and safety guidelines, it had been removing migrants from its 65 migrant facilities, which harbored 3,759 people last month.

In the intervening weeks, Mexico has returned 3,653 migrants to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador by road and air, with the result that only 106 people remain in the shelters, it said.

The institute’s migrant shelters have a total capacity of 8,524 spaces, the INM said.

There are dozens of other shelters run by a variety of religious and non-governmental organizations throughout the country that continue to harbor migrants.

Among those who remained in the INM shelters were migrants awaiting the outcome of asylum requests or judicial hearings, and others who had expressly sought permission to stay, a migration official said.

The vast majority of those sent back were migrants detained by authorities because they were in Mexico illegally, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Some no longer wished to stay in shelters because of the risk of coronavirus infection, the official added.

Most of the migrants passing through Mexico to reach the U.S. border are from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

More than 80 Guatemalan migrants deported to their homeland from the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Diego Ore; Additional reporting by Sofia Menchu in Guatemala City; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Jared Kushner on securing US supply chain amid coronavirus: We can never rely on foreign supplies again

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.The coronavirus pandemic brought to light the critical...
Read more

ESPN apologizes for Tee Higgins NFL Draft graphic detailing mother’s drug addiction

News WWNR -
0
ESPN is apologizing for an on-screen graphic displayed while covering former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was drafted No. 33 overall by...
Read more

Mexico all but empties official migrant shelters under coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has almost entirely cleared out government migrant shelters over the past five weeks to contain the spread of...
Read more

Trump: HHS Secretary Azar ‘doing an excellent job,’ reports he’ll be ‘fired’ false

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.President Trump refuted speculation that he intended to...
Read more

Tony Romo to take part in 54-hole fundraising tournament this week

News WWNR -
0
A 54-hole fundraising tournament involving a handful of Dallas-area pros and top amateurs, including former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, will take place this...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jared Kushner on securing US supply chain amid coronavirus: We can never rely on foreign supplies again

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.The coronavirus pandemic brought to light the critical...
Read more
News

ESPN apologizes for Tee Higgins NFL Draft graphic detailing mother’s drug addiction

WWNR -
0
ESPN is apologizing for an on-screen graphic displayed while covering former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was drafted No. 33 overall by...
Read more
News

Trump: HHS Secretary Azar ‘doing an excellent job,’ reports he’ll be ‘fired’ false

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.President Trump refuted speculation that he intended to...
Read more
News

Tony Romo to take part in 54-hole fundraising tournament this week

WWNR -
0
A 54-hole fundraising tournament involving a handful of Dallas-area pros and top amateurs, including former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, will take place this...
Read more
News

Gowdy: Trump should be ‘comforter in chief,’ leave medical advice to health professionals during coronavirus

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.President Trump should assume the role of "comforter...
Read more
News

Former FDA commissioner on use of hydroxychloroquine and Georgia reopening

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.Sign up here.Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Scott...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap