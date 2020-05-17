Mexico registers 47,144 cases of coronavirus and 5,045 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Paramedics transport a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) toward an ambulance to take him to El Paso, Texas, outside the Hospital General in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered 47,144 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with the country’s death toll rising to 5,045, health authorities said.

Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, experts say.