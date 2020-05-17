73.4 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 16, 2020 9:19pm

Mexico registers 47,144 cases of coronavirus and 5,045 deaths

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


FILE PHOTO: Paramedics transport a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) toward an ambulance to take him to El Paso, Texas, outside the Hospital General in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered 47,144 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with the country’s death toll rising to 5,045, health authorities said.

Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, experts say.

Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Mexico registers 47,144 cases of coronavirus and 5,045 deaths

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Paramedics transport a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) toward an ambulance to take him to El Paso, Texas, outside...
Read more

Acting DHS Secretary Wolf: We honor heroic law officers who died in the line of duty protecting us all

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.  Few people may realize that the Department...
Read more

Biden blames Trump for Cuba push to rejoin UN Human Rights Council, despite it being a member during Obama admin

News WWNR -
0
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Friday blamed President Trump for a push by Cuba to join the U.N. Human Rights Council --...
Read more

UFC Fight Night Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris — live updates and results

News WWNR -
0
Heavyweights Alistair Overeem (45-18) and Walt Harris (13-7) will headline the UFC's third event in a span of eight days on Saturday night...
Read more

Congressional Democrats launch investigation into Trump’s firing of State Department IG

News WWNR -
0
The top Democrats on the House and Senate foreign affairs committees launched an investigation Saturday into President Trump's Friday night firing of State Department Inspector...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Acting DHS Secretary Wolf: We honor heroic law officers who died in the line of duty protecting us all

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.  Few people may realize that the Department...
Read more
News

Biden blames Trump for Cuba push to rejoin UN Human Rights Council, despite it being a member during Obama admin

WWNR -
0
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Friday blamed President Trump for a push by Cuba to join the U.N. Human Rights Council --...
Read more
News

UFC Fight Night Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris — live updates and results

WWNR -
0
Heavyweights Alistair Overeem (45-18) and Walt Harris (13-7) will headline the UFC's third event in a span of eight days on Saturday night...
Read more
News

Congressional Democrats launch investigation into Trump’s firing of State Department IG

WWNR -
0
The top Democrats on the House and Senate foreign affairs committees launched an investigation Saturday into President Trump's Friday night firing of State Department Inspector...
Read more
News

Elise Stefanik asks feds to investigate Cuomo’s ‘failed’ nursing home policy

WWNR -
0
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is demanding a federal probe into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's policy to send recovering coronavirus patients back to nursing...
Read more
News

Italy to open borders after three months of severe coronavirus lockdown

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Italy will reopen its borders next month after...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap