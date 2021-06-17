MHI RJ Aviation Group announces expansion – creating 300 Jobs

“This is a significant milestone for MHIRJ as it reinforces the growth of our business. As the largest MRO serving the CRJ Series platform, we aim at creating continued value for our customers by exploring opportunities that will allow us to elevate our service offering, diversify our capabilities and expand our infrastructure,” said Ismail Mokabel, Senior Vice President, Head of Aftermarket.



“Mitsubishi’s expansion at the North Central Regional Airport Aerotech Business Park is another round of fantastic news for the North Central Regional Airport and our entire state,” said Senator Manchin. “Work to expand Mitsubishi’s hangars will begin soon and will create more than 300 new jobs in the process. I applaud everyone who has worked hard to ensure this process was completed quickly despite months of delay. I am excited for Mitsubishi’s investment in the new Aerotech Business Park and the growth it will bring for our regional economy and workforce.”



“Today’s announcement of further investment by Mitsubishi in West Virginia means more jobs and more growth for our state,” Senator Capito said. “The local leadership of the Benedum Airport Authority, particularly Airport Director Rick Rock, Commissioner David Hinkle, and Mayor Andy Lang, has been steadfast in their dedication to growing the aerospace economy in north central West Virginia, and I appreciate their efforts in helping make this happen. Today marks another milestone in this strong partnership that will continue to drive economic growth and commercial investments for years to come.”



“Having MHIRJ with us at the airport is something we are immensely proud of. This expansion is significant for the region; it means more jobs, a wave of opportunity for development for CKB and MHIRJ that both will be able to ride on. We look forward to maintaining and evolving this partnership for many years to come,” said Rick Rock, Director of the North Central West Virginia Airport.