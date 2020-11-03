56.5 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 4:53pm

Miami Dolphins trading WR Isaiah Ford to New England Patriots

By WWNR
The Miami Dolphins are sending Isaiah Ford to the wide-receiver-needy New England Patriots, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, making the first trade on deadline day a rare intradivisional one.

The Dolphins will get a 2022 seventh-round pick back in the deal, a source told ESPN.

Ford, 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, has been the Dolphins starting slot receiver for much of the season and a favorite of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. With a knack of being at the right place at the right time and coming up big in clutch moments, he has 18 catches for 184 yards this season. He had seven catches for 54 yards in the Dolphins season finale win over the Patriots in 2019.

This is the first trade between the Dolphins and Patriots since Miami shipped Wes Welker to New England in March 2007 for second- and seventh-round draft picks.

Ford, a 2017 seventh-round pick, should provide experienced option for a depleted Patriots receiver group and he has the versatility to play both outside and slot receiver. The Patriots have been in need of reinforcements as Julian Edelman (knee) is on injured reserve and N’Keal Harry missed Sunday’s loss against the Buffalo Bills. They have elevated undrafted free agent Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad four different times this year.

Against the Bills, all four of the team’s available receivers had entered the NFL as undrafted free agents — Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd and Zuber.

For the Dolphins, Ford has been a stopgap option at slot receiver but they have a trio of young players they would like to evaluate there the rest of the season: rookie third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr., rookie seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry and practice squad receiver Antonio Callaway who saw his NFL suspension expire this week and is a likely candidate to be elevated to the 53-man roster soon.

Bowden Jr. and Perry are both converted quarterbacks who have played sparingly so far this season while learning the slot receiver position. Callaway, the most accomplished of the group, had 43 catches for 586 yards during his rookie season (2018). He was suspended 10 games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy in 2019, a suspension that leaked over into this season when he was suspended for an additional four games.

The Dolphins are taking a reclamation shot on him being able to contribute for a receiver group who could use more explosive weapons for new starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Information from ESPN’s Mike Reiss was used in this report.



