37.3 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 26, 2019 4:04am

Michael Avenatti was $15M in debt when he sought $25M from Nike in extortion plot: prosecutors

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


California attorney Michael Avenatti was deeply in debt, owing money to former clients, former law partners and two ex-wives – for alimony and child support — when he tried to extort $25 million from sports apparel giant Nike, federal prosecutors claim.

The lawyer who became a national figure when he represented porn actress and stripper Stormy Daniels in her case against President Trump was in arrears to the tune of “conservatively, in excess of $15 million,” the authorities assert in court papers filed late Christmas Eve in New York City.

AVENATTI BLASTS CALIFORNIA STATE BAR HEARING ABOUT BLOCKING HIM FROM PRACTICING LAW

Avenatti denied the claims Wednesday when contacted by The Associated Press.

“Any claim that I was $15 million in debt is ridiculous, absurd and laughable,” the 48-year-old attorney said. “I look forward to the upcoming trial at which time I will be exonerated and the truth will be known.”

“Any claim that I was $15 million in debt is ridiculous, absurd and laughable. I look forward to the upcoming trial at which time I will be exonerated and the truth will be known.”

— Michael Avenatti

Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks outside court in New York City, Dec. 12, 2018. (Associated Press)

Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks outside court in New York City, Dec. 12, 2018. (Associated Press)

The case is the first of three scheduled trials the embattled Avenatti will face over the next five months. In each case, he has denied all the charges against him.

MICHAEL AVENATTI LOOKING TO HIDE LUXURY EXPENSES FROM NIKE EXTORTION TRIAL JURY

Lawyers for Avenatti claim he was seeking $15 million to $20 million from Nike to conduct an internal investigation into the company following allegations linking it to improper payments to high school athletes and coaches, the AP reported.

Avenatti’s lawyers claim that Nike’s legal team expressed interest in such a probe, which can cost companies more than $100 million, according to a New York Times story that Avenatti’s lawyers cite in their court documents.

Avenatti also plans to argue that Nike, facing federal scrutiny over the possible improper payments to athletes, had motivation to aid authorities as they also targeted someone “against whom the leader of the Executive Branch had expressed disdain.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before Avenatti and Daniels ended their lawyer-client association in March, Avenatti and Trump frequently traded accusations against one another in public statements. Avenatti had represented Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) in connection with her claim of a past extramarital affair with Trump, a claim that the president has denied.

In addition to the Nike case, Avenatti faces an April trial over allegations that he stole $300,000 from Daniels, and a May trial over allegations that he stole millions from clients to pay personal and business expenses and lied to the IRS and a Mississippi bank about his financial history.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



Source link

Recent Articles

Michael Avenatti was $15M in debt when he sought $25M from Nike in extortion plot: prosecutors

News WWNR -
0
California attorney Michael Avenatti was deeply in debt, owing money to former clients, former law partners and two ex-wives – for alimony and...
Read more

Jason Greenblatt: Israel can count on Trump, not Sanders, when under attack

News WWNR -
0
The rocket attack Wednesday by Palestinian terrorists on an Israeli city where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was appearing at an election campaign event...
Read more

Clippers vs. Lakers – Game Recap – December 25, 2019

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the...
Read more

Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds ‘will get involved’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump issued a warning to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, threatening federal intervention if Newsom is unable to solve his state's homeless crisis."Governor Gavin...
Read more

Kanye West’s top moments of 2019

News WWNR -
0
Kanye West is one of the most polarizing figures in all of entertainment. Whether it's his support for President Trump or his musical...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jason Greenblatt: Israel can count on Trump, not Sanders, when under attack

WWNR -
0
The rocket attack Wednesday by Palestinian terrorists on an Israeli city where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was appearing at an election campaign event...
Read more
News

Clippers vs. Lakers – Game Recap – December 25, 2019

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the...
Read more
News

Trump warns Newsom: If California homeless crisis persists, feds ‘will get involved’

WWNR -
0
President Trump issued a warning to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, threatening federal intervention if Newsom is unable to solve his state's homeless crisis."Governor Gavin...
Read more
News

Kanye West’s top moments of 2019

WWNR -
0
Kanye West is one of the most polarizing figures in all of entertainment. Whether it's his support for President Trump or his musical...
Read more
News

Reporter’s Notebook: Why is Pelosi holding the articles of impeachment? DC insiders have some theories

WWNR -
0
The House of Representatives had finished work for the year early last Thursday evening. Nearly all lawmakers had escaped to the train station...
Read more
News

Sanders campaign hits Buttigieg for ‘gimmick’ contest to lower average donation amount

WWNR -
0
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign slammed South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for what it called a "gimmick" for help lower its average campaign...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap