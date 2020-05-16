69.8 F
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones remember the late Kirk Douglas: ‘There wasn’t anyone like him’

By WWNR
Three months after his death, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are remembering the late Kirk Douglas.

“There wasn’t anyone like him,” Michael told Entertainment Tonight of his Hollywood legend father, who died in February at age 103.

“There’s another generation, that was the great generation, post-World War II … and Dad was one of kind,” the 75-year-old actor added.

KIRK DOUGLAS, ACTOR AND HOLLYWOOD LEGEND, DEAD AT 103, FAMILY SAYS

Per the outlet, Michael and Catherine have teamed up to raise funds for a fundraiser, “We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF,” from the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which benefits its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Kirk Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anne Douglas, and Michael Douglas arrive at 'An Unforgettable Evening' presented by Saks Fifth Avenue benefitting Cedars-Sinai Medical Center March 27, 2001, at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

(Chris Weeks/Liaison via Getty)

As for what Douglas would think of their efforts? Michael said he believes his father would be “very happy.”

“I know he takes particular pride — not so much in whatever I worked with and I’m doing with the Motion Picture Television Fund — but I know he loves Catherine [and] the work that she’s doing,” Michael said.

The “Kominsky Method ” star continued: “He always used to tease me. We would call him up and he would be like, ‘Enough with you, let me talk to your wife.’ He was a flirt until the very end.

KIRK DOUGLAS’ $61M FORTUNE GIVEN MOSTLY TO CHARITY, NONE WENT TO SON MICHAEL DOUGLAS

“Oh yes, he’s a great flirt,” Catherine, 50, echoed to Entertainment Tonight.

“He crosses our minds every day. But for me, during this time of, ‘OK, we are all locked down, what do you do?’ It’s so easy to go into a procrastination vibe,” she noted. “And Kirk, he went through so much from a helicopter crash to a stroke and then just age, being alone and what does he do with this time.

“And what was so admirable about him was he was always involved with courage events, he wrote 11 books, he worked with his rabbi, he worked with his philanthropic endeavors and he always created something to do and he taught me that lesson,” Catherine explained. “He always said to us, ‘Write a book, do something else. What are you doing?’ And he’d be working on something right now, I’m sure.”

A LOOK BACK AT KIRK DOUGLAS’ BIGGEST ROLES

Douglas, one of the most famous American leading men of the mid-20th century, was remembered for his dimpled chin, chiseled features, and virile Hollywood roles.

Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas attend SBIFF's 2011 Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence In Film honoring Michael Douglas at the Biltmore Four Seasons on October 13, 2011 in Santa Barbara, Calif. 

(Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael wrote in a statement shared to social media at the time.

He continued: “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

KIRK DOUGLAS’ GRANDSON CAMERON PENS HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO THE LATE ACTOR: ‘HIS SECRET WAS HARD WORK’

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he added.

Michael concluded his post by writing: “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael also shared snapshots of his late father which included several sweet family photos.

A World War II veteran who survived a helicopter crash, a stroke, and two knee replacements, Douglas literally rose from rags to riches — his father was a ragman — and starred in over 80 films, including, perhaps most famously, “Spartacus.” He remained in the public spotlight well into his old age, if not as an actor then as a producer, author, and blogger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



