Michael Goodwin: Trump’s biggest test – 2020 election depends on answer to this question

For most of Donald Trump’s brief political career, chaos has been his friend. He draws energy from an endless storm of difficulties and controversies that would send most presidents into the fetal position.

Critics and supporters alike compare his presidency to a reality television show, one that always ends with the leading man getting the last word.

From Russia, Russia, Russia to Ukraine and impeachment, Trump’s time in the White House has been a continuing roller-coaster ride between danger on one side and disaster on the other.

A political Houdini, he has always escaped and emerged stronger in victory, but now comes the biggest test.

He is in the middle of his reelection campaign just as public disorder is expanding and accelerating, leaving many Americans extremely unsettled and fearful about the future.

For the president, the outcome could turn on the question of how much chaos is too much chaos. And whether independent voters will abandon him because of Trump fatigue.

