11.9 F
Beckley
Friday, December 25, 2020 9:08pm

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relieved at not being picked as Biden’s VP

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would have accepted an offer to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate — but admitted to relief at not being picked.

Whitmer became an early favorite to join the Democratic ticket after he vowed to select a woman as his vice-presidential partner.

“If Joe Biden had called and said ‘I need you to be my partner and be my running mate’ I would have said yes,” she told a FOX affiliate in Detroit. “This election was that important.”

But when asked about her reaction to Kamala Harris ultimately being tapped, Whitmer was candid.

“There might have been a sigh of relief over here at the governor’s residence,” Whitmer said. “I think everyone was pleased with the outcome.”

A co-chair of Biden’s campaign, she said he reached out to her at one point to explore a possible spot on the ticket.

“This is the God’s honest truth,” she said. “When he called and asked me to go through the vetting I was shocked.”

The Michigan pol has fully endorsed Biden’s selection of Harris and tweeted out her support at the time.

“I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better,” Whitmer posted.



Source link

Recent Articles

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relieved at not being picked as Biden’s VP

News WWNR -
0
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would have accepted an offer to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate — but admitted to relief...
Read more

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara scores three first-half TDs

News WWNR -
0
It didn't take long for Alvin Kamara to deliver on Christmas Day.The New Orleans Saints running back cruised to a 40-yard touchdown run...
Read more

US Embassy in Baghdad denies rumor of evacuation, with tensions high after largest attack in decade

News WWNR -
0
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Friday denied rumors of an evacuation at the building after the embassy was attacked earlier this week.A tweet from...
Read more

‘Squad’ introduces bill for $2,000 stimulus checks backed by Trump

News WWNR -
0
Members of the progressive "Squad" in the House on Thursday introduced their own bill to send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans after President Trump...
Read more

NHL: Canadian teams able to start season in home arenas

News WWNR -
0
The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas.NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly...
Read more

Related Stories

News

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara scores three first-half TDs

WWNR -
0
It didn't take long for Alvin Kamara to deliver on Christmas Day.The New Orleans Saints running back cruised to a 40-yard touchdown run...
Read more
News

US Embassy in Baghdad denies rumor of evacuation, with tensions high after largest attack in decade

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Friday denied rumors of an evacuation at the building after the embassy was attacked earlier this week.A tweet from...
Read more
News

‘Squad’ introduces bill for $2,000 stimulus checks backed by Trump

WWNR -
0
Members of the progressive "Squad" in the House on Thursday introduced their own bill to send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans after President Trump...
Read more
News

NHL: Canadian teams able to start season in home arenas

WWNR -
0
The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas.NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly...
Read more
News

Whitmer admits to ‘sigh of relief’ after not being picked as Biden VP, though she would have said yes

WWNR -
0
After then-candidate Joe Biden vowed to choose a woman as his running mate in the 2020 election, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emerged as...
Read more
News

2020 heroes: Americans who kept hope alive during pandemic, civil unrest and uncertainty

WWNR -
0
With many Americans separated from loved ones because of the coronavirus pandemic, burdened by financial woes or grappling with racial injustice, it's been a tough...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap