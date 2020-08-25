62.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:04am

Michigan pastor charged with child trafficking, sex abuse

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A Michigan pastor has been charged with 11 felony counts in connection with human trafficking and child sex abuse.

The Rev. Stricjavvar Strickland, the 37-year-old pastor of Kalamazoo’s Second Baptist Church, faces four counts of third-degree sex assault, three counts of child sex abuse and four counts of trafficking a minor for commercial sex activity dating back to 2015, according records from the 8th District Court.

State police reportedly searched Strickland’s home in 2018 but revealed little about the investigation at the time.

“The search warrant was executed based on criminal allegations surrounding criminal sexual conduct and pandering against two individuals and today’s search was part of the investigative process,” police said of the raid, according to local reports.

Additional alleged victims came forward the following year, which prompted Strickland to deny allegations of wrongdoing in 2019, the local news station WWMT reported. Charges weren’t issued until this week.

Strickland’s attorney Michael Hills told the outlet that he was working on arranging his client’s surrender to authorities Monday.

FLORIDA SECOND-GRADE TEACHER, SON OF JACKSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT, CHARGED IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE

“It has been two years since these allegations first came forward and Pastor Strickland has remained in contact and available,” he said. “Pastor Strickland remains available and will be in court in the near future.”

Strickland was previously the local NAACP chapter president from 2016 to 2018.

He is also facing an assault charge for an alleged altercation with a former deacon at the Second Baptist Church in 2019.

KENTUCKY MAN TRIES TO SELL 4-YEAR-OLD FOR $2,500 AT GAS STATION: POLICE

Strickland told Michigan news outlet MLive that the deacon’s allegations were “ludicrous.”

“All that I did was try to prevent further assault,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s expected in court for a hearing connected to those charges on Sept. 30.

There were at least 364 human trafficking cases reported last year in Michigan, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which tracks the numbers in each state. That’s more than double the 155 cases reported there in 2015.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking can call local authorities or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.



Source link

Recent Articles

Portland police declare riot after protesters break windows, enter City Hall

News WWNR -
0
Portland police declared a riot late Tuesday night after protesters broke windows and sprayed graffiti at City Hall in downtown.Some protesters also went inside...
Read more

Michael Goodwin: At RNC Trump is putting on Greatest Reality Show on Earth

News WWNR -
0
Day 2 of the Greatest Reality Show on Earth didn’t disappoint. From start to finish, Donald Trump’s Republican convention team once again unveiled...
Read more

No-hitter proof Lucas Giolito an ace you don’t want to face in October

News WWNR -
0
So many MLB no-hit bids end one out away from fame and glory. Maybe the pitcher tightens up. Maybe his luck runs out....
Read more

Melania stands out at convention by compassionately addressing pandemic

News WWNR -
0
It is a telling measure of our mean-spirited culture that the first lady of the United States has been mocked and vilified for...
Read more

Trump administration considering labeling China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims a genocide: report

News WWNR -
0
The Trump administration is considering labeling China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims in the western Xinjiang province “genocide,” Politico reports. Tensions between the United States...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Portland police declare riot after protesters break windows, enter City Hall

WWNR -
0
Portland police declared a riot late Tuesday night after protesters broke windows and sprayed graffiti at City Hall in downtown.Some protesters also went inside...
Read more
News

Michael Goodwin: At RNC Trump is putting on Greatest Reality Show on Earth

WWNR -
0
Day 2 of the Greatest Reality Show on Earth didn’t disappoint. From start to finish, Donald Trump’s Republican convention team once again unveiled...
Read more
News

No-hitter proof Lucas Giolito an ace you don’t want to face in October

WWNR -
0
So many MLB no-hit bids end one out away from fame and glory. Maybe the pitcher tightens up. Maybe his luck runs out....
Read more
News

Melania stands out at convention by compassionately addressing pandemic

WWNR -
0
It is a telling measure of our mean-spirited culture that the first lady of the United States has been mocked and vilified for...
Read more
News

Trump administration considering labeling China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims a genocide: report

WWNR -
0
The Trump administration is considering labeling China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims in the western Xinjiang province “genocide,” Politico reports. Tensions between the United States...
Read more
News

Montage mocks mainstream media’s ‘talking point’ calling first night of GOP convention ‘dark’

WWNR -
0
Much of the mainstream media appear to be on the same page about the first night of the Republican National Convention.Washington Free Beacon senior...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap