Michigan’s Whitmer says she believes Joe Biden

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Democrat from Michigan, said in an interview Sunday that she knows Joe Biden and the sexual assault allegation leveled against him is not “consistent with” the person she knows.

Whitmer, who is reportedly on a shortlist of potential vice president picks for the former Delaware senator, joined other Democrats like Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, who have all come out in support of Biden.

“Just because you’re a survivor doesn’t mean that every claim is equal,” she told CNN. “It means we give them the ability to make their case, and the other side as well, and then to make a judgment that is informed.”

Whitmer has been clashing with Republicans in her state over coronavirus lockdown orders that some claim is too extreme. The state has seen protests, including one on Thursday that stormed Michigan’s Capitol building.

Biden has been accused by a former aide of sex assault dating back to the 90s. Biden has denied the charge.

Reade told the Associated Press she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” Reade said in an interview Friday with the AP. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

