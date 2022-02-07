Middle Fork Bridge closing on Monday, February 14, 2022 ￼￼

Summers County, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WV DOH) announces that the Middle Fork Bridge will be closing, according to Nathan Thomas, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

The closing will be on CR 7, Meadow Creek Road immediately east of the intersection with CR 7/2, Hump Mountain Road beginning Monday, February 14, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. for structure replacement. The project is located at milepost 25.92. This section of the road will be closed until the work is completed.

Traffic will be detoured along CR 7/2 for 5.94 miles to CR 1, Lockbridge Road, then following CR 1 for 3.38 miles to W 20.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

The anticipated completion date for this project is February 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. However, please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may

change the project schedule.