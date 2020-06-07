Mike Huckabee encourages all Republicans to ‘make the right move,’ support Trump’s reelection

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee encouraged all Republicans to “make the right move” and stand behind President Trump, following a New York Times report that claimed former President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, won’t support Trump’s reelection.

Huckabee, a Fox News contributor, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, “If you have people who were nominated and in the case of President Bush, actually elected to be president by Republicans, and they will no longer support the Republican nominee, who went through the process and got elected, then I’m going to be not just unhappy, I’m going to be livid.”

The New York Times article, headlined, “Vote for Trump? These Republican Leaders Aren’t on the Bandwagon,” was published Saturday.

“Former President George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and [former Florida Gov.] Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking,” the article read. “Senator Mitt Romney of Utah won’t back Mr. Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November.”

The article went on to note that “Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Mr. [Joe] Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eying a run for office.”

Huckabee said he wasn’t sure if the information in the article was true “because it’s in the New York Times and I take a lot of things in the New York Times with a grain of salt because they’re wrong more than they’re right.”

He then went on to explain why he would be “livid” if the information in the article were correct.

“We didn’t all agree on some of the policies of Bush or McCain or Romney, but when it came down to it, we had a choice,” Huckabee said. “We could choose a far-left liberal or we could choose somebody that was closer to our views.”

He went on to say, “I get it that Donald Trump’s bedside manner is somewhat more like ‘Mean’ Joe Greene than it is the cool, collected Tom Brady, if it’s on the football field.”

Huckabee then explained what he didn’t understand “with these Never Trumpers” and outlined an “incredibly long litany of things” Trump has accomplished.

“This president is more pro-life than we’ve ever had, period. He’s more pro-Israel. He has deregulated so much government so that the businesses of America can thrive and they have until this COVID stuff happened,” Huckabee said. “This is a president who has stood up to the globalists, stood up to the unfair trade practices, brought back American jobs, has done more for minorities than any president in my lifetime in actually helping people to have good, decent jobs and a future.”

He then noted that despite all that, some people said they did not like Trump because of his personality.

“Well, get over it,” Huckabee said. “This is not about electing a personality, this isn’t Hollywood, this is the rough, tumble world of politics.”

He then acknowledged that perhaps Trump was “not as genteel as some of us would like, but, by gosh, he’s getting the job done, and it’s time Republicans rally because if they don’t, they’re going to get Joe Biden, who isn’t pro-life, who is for higher taxes, open borders. He’s going to succumb to China.”

Huckabee said Biden will embrace “everything that we find disgusting,” including socialism. “That’s why we have to realize this is a simple choice and we better make the right move.”

In a statement sent to Fox News reacting to The New York Times article the Trump campaign wrote, “President Trump has the support of a record number of Republicans across the country. He leads a united party and will win in November.”