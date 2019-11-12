Mike Huckabee slams Adam Schiff, calling impeachment inquiry a TV show ‘to create a spectacle’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says the impeachment inquiry against President Trump is only a “television show.”

“Adam Schiff loves television cameras. I’ve never seen anyone who would risk his life to jump in front of one like he does and he’s eaten this up,” Huckabee told “Outnumbered Overtime” on Tuesday. “It’s all about trying to create some kind of environment and to create a spectacle.”

Huckabee’s comments came after three top Republicans serving on panels involved in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into Trump penned a memo to GOP members on those committees outlining “key points of evidence” from the closed-door probe.

The public hearings are slated to begin Wednesday.

GOP MEMO OUTLINES PARTY’S PLAN TO DEFEND TRUMP AHEAD OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Addressed to the GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee, House Oversight Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, the memo outlines arguments in defense of Trump. It makes the case that Democrats failed to present any evidence of quid pro quo in Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Huckabee said that House Democrats attempted to use the Russia probe, racism, obstruction of justice, quid pro quo, extortion, and bribery as reasons to impeach Trump.

“This is an impeachment in search of a reason,” Huckabee said.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano, Brooke Singman, Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.