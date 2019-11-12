23.1 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:00pm

Mike Huckabee slams Adam Schiff, calling impeachment inquiry a TV show ‘to create a spectacle’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says the impeachment inquiry against President Trump is only a “television show.”

“Adam Schiff loves television cameras. I’ve never seen anyone who would risk his life to jump in front of one like he does and he’s eaten this up,” Huckabee told “Outnumbered Overtime” on Tuesday. “It’s all about trying to create some kind of environment and to create a spectacle.”

Huckabee’s comments came after three top Republicans serving on panels involved in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into Trump penned a memo to GOP members on those committees outlining “key points of evidence” from the closed-door probe.

The public hearings are slated to begin Wednesday.

GOP MEMO OUTLINES PARTY’S PLAN TO DEFEND TRUMP AHEAD OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Addressed to the GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee, House Oversight Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, the memo outlines arguments in defense of Trump. It makes the case that Democrats failed to present any evidence of quid pro quo in Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Huckabee said that House Democrats attempted to use the Russia probe, racism, obstruction of justice, quid pro quo, extortion, and bribery as reasons to impeach Trump.

“This is an impeachment in search of a reason,” Huckabee said.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano, Brooke Singman, Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Mike Huckabee slams Adam Schiff, calling impeachment inquiry a TV show ‘to create a spectacle’

News WWNR -
0
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says the impeachment inquiry against President Trump is only a “television show.”“Adam Schiff loves television cameras. I’ve never seen...
Read more

Son of WWII veteran appears on ‘Fox & Friends’; reacts to father being honored by Trump

News WWNR -
0
Following Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds being honored by President Trump on Veterans Day, his son, Chris Edmonds, appeared on “Fox & Friends” to...
Read more

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit over New York tax returns

News WWNR -
0
A federal judge dismissed President Trump's lawsuit that attempted to block a newly-passed law that would allow Congress to obtain his New York...
Read more

Dallas Cowboys’ Michael Bennett says he’s standing for national anthem at teammates’ request

News WWNR -
0
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett said he was standing for the national anthem at the request of his new teammates and not...
Read more

How the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey ‘gets in people’s heads’

News WWNR -
0
9:00 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Son of WWII veteran appears on ‘Fox & Friends’; reacts to father being honored by Trump

WWNR -
0
Following Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds being honored by President Trump on Veterans Day, his son, Chris Edmonds, appeared on “Fox & Friends” to...
Read more
News

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit over New York tax returns

WWNR -
0
A federal judge dismissed President Trump's lawsuit that attempted to block a newly-passed law that would allow Congress to obtain his New York...
Read more
News

Dallas Cowboys’ Michael Bennett says he’s standing for national anthem at teammates’ request

WWNR -
0
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett said he was standing for the national anthem at the request of his new teammates and not...
Read more
News

How the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey ‘gets in people’s heads’

WWNR -
0
9:00 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more
News

Trump celebrates resignation of Bolivia’s president

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Monday hailed the ouster of Bolivian President Evo Morales as a "significant moment for democracy" even as Morales' supporters and some U.S....
Read more
News

Explainer: What to expect from the televised Trump impeachment hearings this week

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats launch the public phase of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump this week, with open, televised hearings...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap