30.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 26, 2020 7:16am

Mike Kerrigan: Why family memories trump family photos

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



I’ll never forget what my wife, Devin, asked me years ago when we were dating, after she’d visited my childhood home for the first time: Where are all your family photos? It didn’t seem strange to me, our relatively unadorned walls. To her, it looked like I was raised under witness protection.

I see now that there are two kinds of parents in this world. Those who capture the things their kids do on film, and my parents. And while I’m glad my wife preserves many of our own family memories, I also understand those who take a more minimalist approach. I’m reminded of this — how less is sometimes more — when I think about what made my childhood special.

My two youngest boys have reached the ages my kid brother Jack and I were when we began to prank our sainted mother. Finn, 10, and Jack, 8, show more maturity than their father and uncle ever did. I’m frankly a bit surprised. If my sons were readers of my stuff they’d know the truth: I’d tolerate more of these antics from them.

PAUL BATURA: BIG FAMILIES BRING MORE HAPPINESS THAN BIG HOUSES

I say this because the mother-son relationship is not complex, at least in my experience. She’s your mom and you love her forever, simple as that. This doesn’t mean there isn’t room for good, clean fun.

It’s not like our mother was always the victim. She once masterfully turned the tables on Jack, driving a rare wedge between her conspiring sons. It’s known in our family as the “tall tree” incident.

Jack and I had spent this particular morning in our backyard climbing trees. Two of them were large and foreboding, the kind most parents today wouldn’t let their kids go anywhere near. We, on the other hand, climbed them like spider monkeys jacked on double espressos.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

I scaled down mine but rather than follow, Jack pitched me on an idea from his lofty perch. “Go tell mom I climbed too high and am too scared to come down.” Having no objection, I ran inside to relay my brother’s predicament to mom.

More from Opinion

I found her in the kitchen listening to Judy Collins, a distant look in her eyes. “Mom,” I began, “Jack climbed a tree too high and is afraid to come down.” She saw right through me. What she did next is what wrestlers call an escape.

“Tell your brother,” she answered, her eyes now twinkling, “that I got scared and called the fire department.” My gaze met hers, and one thing was clear. It was time to switch sides. I waited a few beats, then ran outside to report the news.

“Jack, she freaked out and called the fire department.” My brother, who hadn’t bargained for this, had a sudden change in comportment.

“The fire department?” he asked wanly. “I don’t need a fireman to get me down!” Watching from the window, mom couldn’t hear our exchange. Had she been able she would have cackled with delight as Jack considered his options, both bleak.

He could stick with his story, go boneless and let the fireman carry him down like a treed cat. This would make him a legend in the neighborhood, and not in a good way. Or he could climb down and face the music.

Jack opted for the latter. When his feet hit grass, my brother was relieved to learn no fire truck was coming. He wasn’t even mad over my show of disloyalty.

We continued to prank our mom into our teens, but with more caution after seeing what a crafty counterpuncher she was. Our respect for her grew immensely.

Finn and Jack surely possess this deviltry in them, and Devin, raised as she was with four brothers, can equally surely return serve. It’s time the boys tried matching wits with their wily mom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What does this have to do with family photos, or the lack thereof? Everything. I mean, how could you hope to capture the tall tree incident in a picture? Why would you even want to? I’m not poorer for having it only as an image in my mind rather than a picture at my fingertips. I’m richer for it.

The older I get, the more I say forget the family photographs, the planned portraits and scripted moments. It’s the memories of life’s unscripted moments I treasure most. I think someday my boys will as well.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY MIKE KERRIGAN



Source link

Recent Articles

Mike Kerrigan: Why family memories trump family photos

News WWNR -
0
I’ll never forget what my wife, Devin, asked me years ago when we were dating, after she’d visited my childhood home for the...
Read more

Deroy Murdock: Claims that Trump is anti-Semitic are lies – He is a true friend of the Jewish people

News WWNR -
0
Isn’t it amazing how President Trump always gets blamed for whatever disgrace befalls American Jewry?This was the sick, outrageous and thoroughly predictable way...
Read more

Erdogan says Haftar cannot be expected to respect Libya truce

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020....
Read more

AOC bashes ICE, Sanders bashes Trump during Iowa rally

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged supporters of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Saturday night to start "tipping people off" if they...
Read more

Bruins’ David Pastrnak surprised to win All-Star MVP in losing effort

News WWNR -
0
ST. LOUIS -- Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was surprised he won the NHL All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award, and the new...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Deroy Murdock: Claims that Trump is anti-Semitic are lies – He is a true friend of the Jewish people

WWNR -
0
Isn’t it amazing how President Trump always gets blamed for whatever disgrace befalls American Jewry?This was the sick, outrageous and thoroughly predictable way...
Read more
News

Erdogan says Haftar cannot be expected to respect Libya truce

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Turkey, January 24, 2020....
Read more
News

AOC bashes ICE, Sanders bashes Trump during Iowa rally

WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged supporters of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Saturday night to start "tipping people off" if they...
Read more
News

Bruins’ David Pastrnak surprised to win All-Star MVP in losing effort

WWNR -
0
ST. LOUIS -- Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was surprised he won the NHL All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award, and the new...
Read more
News

Jesse Watters says ‘it’s over’ after watching Trump legal team’s opening Senate impeachment defense

WWNR -
0
Jesse Watters blasted Democrats Saturday on "Watters' World," accusing them of lying about the facts of their case against President Trump during the Senate...
Read more
News

Dinner download: Tape surfaces of Trump calling for envoy’s firing

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Halfway through a dinner at the Trump Hotel, U.S. President Donald Trump can be heard giving the order to remove...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap