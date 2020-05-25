Mike Pence touts ‘real progress’ as coronavirus deaths continue to fall across country

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday that since the American people heeded President Trump’s social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a countrywide decline in hospitalizations, new cases and fatalities.

“We’ve seen real progress all across the country,” Pence told “Fox & Friends.”

“We are on the far side of this epidemic in many of the places most impacted and that’s given us an opportunity not just to issue, as we did now more than a month ago, the guidelines to open America up again.”

Meanwhile, Trump urged the reopening of schools throughout the U.S. on Sunday, as most remain closed to limit the coronavirus spread and protect the health of students during the pandemic.

His tweet was an apparent reaction to similar comments from Fox News’ Steve Hilton on his program “The Next Revolution.” Trump tagged Hilton and Fox News in a tweet Sunday where he mentioned reopening schools “ASAP.”

“Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available. @SteveHiltonx @FoxNews,” Trump wrote.

Pence said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House task force are going to continue to produce useful information on ways to safely and responsibly open schools, summer camps, churches, synagogues and mosques.

“We’re working very closely with university presidents around the country over the last several weeks. We’ll be welcoming them into the White House,” Pence said.

Pence said that the Trump administration has confidence that universities and post-secondary schools will bring children back to school in a safe and responsible way.

