69.8 F
Beckley
Monday, May 25, 2020 12:08pm

Mike Pence touts ‘real progress’ as coronavirus deaths continue to fall across country

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday that since the American people heeded President Trump’s social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a countrywide decline in hospitalizations, new cases and fatalities.

“We’ve seen real progress all across the country,” Pence told “Fox & Friends.”

“We are on the far side of this epidemic in many of the places most impacted and that’s given us an opportunity not just to issue, as we did now more than a month ago, the guidelines to open America up again.”

TRUMP’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER SAYS CHINA RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS WAS LIKE CHERNOBYL

Meanwhile, Trump urged the reopening of schools throughout the U.S. on Sunday, as most remain closed to limit the coronavirus spread and protect the health of students during the pandemic.

His tweet was an apparent reaction to similar comments from Fox News’ Steve Hilton on his program “The Next Revolution.” Trump tagged Hilton and Fox News in a tweet Sunday where he mentioned reopening schools “ASAP.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

“Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available. @SteveHiltonx @FoxNews,” Trump wrote.

Pence said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House task force are going to continue to produce useful information on ways to safely and responsibly open schools, summer camps, churches, synagogues and mosques.

“We’re working very closely with university presidents around the country over the last several weeks. We’ll be welcoming them into the White House,” Pence said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Pence said that the Trump administration has confidence that universities and post-secondary schools will bring children back to school in a safe and responsible way.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Mike Pence touts ‘real progress’ as coronavirus deaths continue to fall across country

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday...
Read more

Spain to lift quarantine for foreign tourists from July 1

News WWNR -
0
People wearing face masks sit at an outdoor seating section of a kiosk at Retiro Park as it is reopened for the first...
Read more

GOP candidate Parnell blasts Pa. governor’s ‘absolutely absurd’ benchmark for full reopening

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell called out...
Read more

Brad Keselowski wins Coca-Cola 600 as late pit stop costs Chase Elliott

News WWNR -
0
CONCORD, N.C. -- Brad Keselowski extended Jimmie Johnson's losing streak to 102 races, holding off the seven-time NASCAR champion in overtime early Monday...
Read more

Justin Haskins: Biden’s socialists — look who the so-called moderate has added to his campaign

News WWNR -
0
It’s a strategy that has been adopted by virtually every U.S. presidential candidate in modern history: During the primaries, candidates appeal to their...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Spain to lift quarantine for foreign tourists from July 1

WWNR -
0
People wearing face masks sit at an outdoor seating section of a kiosk at Retiro Park as it is reopened for the first...
Read more
News

GOP candidate Parnell blasts Pa. governor’s ‘absolutely absurd’ benchmark for full reopening

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell called out...
Read more
News

Brad Keselowski wins Coca-Cola 600 as late pit stop costs Chase Elliott

WWNR -
0
CONCORD, N.C. -- Brad Keselowski extended Jimmie Johnson's losing streak to 102 races, holding off the seven-time NASCAR champion in overtime early Monday...
Read more
News

Justin Haskins: Biden’s socialists — look who the so-called moderate has added to his campaign

WWNR -
0
It’s a strategy that has been adopted by virtually every U.S. presidential candidate in modern history: During the primaries, candidates appeal to their...
Read more
News

Trump says he’s no longer taking hydroxychloroquine

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.President Trump said that he is no longer...
Read more
News

Window to file for government health insurance approaching for coronavirus filers

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.WASHINGTON  — Many laid-off workers who lost health...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap