|Heather Coburn becomes sweepstakes’ 3rd million-dollar prize winner
|Princeton, WV – (WWNR) MILLION-DOLLAR WINNER: Gov. Justice surprises Princeton woman with $1 million check through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes
|Heather Coburn becomes sweepstakes’ 3rd million-dollar prize winner
|Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised a man from Fairmont and surprised another man from Clendenin with brand-new custom-outfitted trucks.
Additional West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners this morning for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” VACCINE SWEEPSTAKES INFO
Vaccinated West Virginians have four more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.Week 1 WinnersWeek 2 Winners
|Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, July 11, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Winners will be announced next Wednesday, July 14.
Additional prize drawings will be held weekly, with winners being announced each Wednesday through August 4.
|Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.
All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.