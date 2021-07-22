MILLION-DOLLAR WINNER: Gov. Justice surprises WVU nurse with $1 million check through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

MORGANTOWN, WV –(WWNR) A WVU nurse’s life was changed forever today when she received a visit at work from Gov. Jim Justice.



Denise Morrison and dozens of her coworkers at WVU Medicine’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown were called in for what they believed to be a simple meeting with the Governor. But Gov. Justice surprised the crowd, entering the room alongside Babydog and announcing that Morrison was the lucky person whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.